Builds on vision to combine techniques for boosting the body's natural tumour-fighting mechanisms with AI/machine learning technology

GEDiCube, an AI/ML platform that combines differential molecular capabilities with multi-omic analysis to detect cancer early, to join NVIDIA Inception

Initial focus is on pancreatic cancer: upcoming clinical trials will be an innovative multi-modal approach to building a predictive model

GEDiCube announced that it is joining NVIDIA Inception, a program which nurtures start-ups by providing access to cutting-edge technology, technical resources, and venture capitalists.

"This is a natural fit for GEDiCube that will help us in our mission to detect cancer at its earliest stage," said Craig Rhodes, GEDiCube's Chief Executive Officer. "NVIDIA's advanced medical imaging capabilities with GEDiCube's existing multi-omic AI system will help create an algorithm that pulls from both the imaging and omic modals. This will help our scientists understand the radiology and pathology imaging data alongside multi-omic data, thus enabling a better analysis of cancer."

The company intends to deploy GEDiCube's multi-omic platform powered by NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure leveraging the Medical Imaging Open Network for Artificial Intelligence (MONAI), creating the potential to revolutionise the early detection of pancreatic cancer. This multi-modal approach will be used for the first time in an upcoming clinical trial, where MONAI will be used to detect and build a predictive model based on tumour size combined with the multi-omic platform based on tumour type.

The approach by GEDiCube will help provide important information for fighting cancers like pancreatic cancer that nearly always present in late stages and have predominately poor outcomes. In fact, many patients die within months of diagnosis.

Combining and analysing as much data as possible using artificial intelligence will hopefully increase the efficiency and efficacy of the clinical trial and create more clinical trial opportunities for GEDiCube.

NVIDIA Inception helps start-ups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

