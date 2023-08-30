The "High-Fructose Corn Syrups Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market Perspective provides an extensive analysis of the high-fructose corn syrups market, covering various geographical regions and end-uses.

The analysis includes recent, current, and future sales figures and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030. The market presence of high-fructose corn syrups is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial in different regions. The report also details key competitors and their market presence for the year 2023.

The analysis is divided into geographical regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region's analysis covers end-uses (such as food beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other end-uses), different formulations (HFCS 55, HFCS 42, and other formulations), and further subdivides by country within each region.

The perspective provided spans a 16-year period and breaks down value sales in percentage terms for specific years within this timeframe. The competition section outlines key competitors for different regions and years.

Global High-Fructose Corn Syrups Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High-Fructose Corn Syrups estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

HFCS 55, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HFCS 42 segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The High-Fructose Corn Syrups market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd.

Ingredion, Inc.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Tate Lyle PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdvlaq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830490047/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900