

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $231 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $249 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.04 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $231 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



