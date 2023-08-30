Jaguar Health, Inc.: The Science Times Publishes Article About Jaguar Health's Focus on Developing Crofelemer for Two Rare Disease Indications

Jaguar is supporting investigator-initiated proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for the rare disease indications of short bowel syndrome and microvillus inclusion disease in the EU and Middle East/North Africa regions, with results expected before the end of 2023 and in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company developing first-in-class plant-based gastrointestinal (GI) prescription medicines, today announced that an article about the company's focus on developing its novel plant-based prescription drug crofelemer for two rare disease indications, short bowel syndrome (SBS) and microvillus inclusion disease (MVID), was published August 23, 2023 in The Science Times. The article, titled "Jaguar Health supports Investigator Initiated Trials for Crofelemer to Treat Two Rare Intestinal Diseases," can be viewed by clicking here.

Jaguar is supporting investigator-initiated and investigator IND proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for MVID and SBS with intestinal failure in the US, EU and Middle East/North Africa (MENA) regions, with results expected before the end of 2023 and in 2024. In accordance with the guidelines of specific European Union countries, published data from such clinical investigations could support reimbursed early patient access to crofelemer for SBS or MVID, potentially in 2024, for these debilitating conditions.

MVID, an ultra-rare pediatric congenital diarrheal disorder (CDD), and SBS with intestinal failure are Jaguar's two prioritized rare disease investigative indications for a novel formulation of crofelemer. MVID is a catastrophic medical situation for pediatric patients, and there are currently no approved drug treatments. The company's Investigational New Drug application for crofelemer for the treatment of MVID was activated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) August 7, 2023.

Crofelemer has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for both MVID and SBS with intestinal failure. The ODD programs in the U.S. and European Union qualify sponsors to receive potential incentives to develop therapies for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of rare diseases or conditions.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral FDA approved prescription drug under botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp., is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com. For more information about Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that results of investigator-initiated and investigator IND proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for MVID and SBS with intestinal failure will be available before the end of 2023 and in 2024, and Jaguar's expectation that published data from such clinical investigations could support reimbursed early patient access to crofelemer for SBS or MVID in European Union countries, potentially in 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

