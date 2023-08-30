Sparta Group: Sparta Reports Q3 Financial Results: Demonstrating Increases in Revenues, Ebitda, and Overall Performance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY)(OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") announces it has released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The Corporation's Q3 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Sparta's website at www.spartagroup.ca.

In Q3 Sparta's Innovation Division launched its first major health project, an Autonomous Medicine technology called Doc-in-a-Box. This project was launched after careful consultation with the science and medical community, as well as the Company's esteemed Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). The conclusion was that the benefits of digital health technology are enormous, and Sparta has the human capital already in place to tackle a technology backed by artificial Intelligence ("AI"). Sparta management were also intrigued by the fact that the Canadian Space Agency ("CSA") had already proven part of the autonomous technology in a comprehensive concept study that focused on astronaut health in space.

"We are very excited to be the company that is working to bring this health technology over the finish line," stated John O'Bireck, Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer.

In addition to introducing the first medical technology project in Q3, Sparta's Environment division continued to flourish, specifically the Company's electronic-waste processing facility in Toronto. In Q2 Sparta announced it was increasing the workforce at the e-waste operation by 30 percent due to an influx of new and expanding accounts. In Q3 all new hires were trained and are now working to process large amounts of electronics. While Sparta's Environment division added an electronic waste operation in Oman during Q1, work continues to bring it up to maximum operation.

Here are a few Q3 highlights,

The three- and nine-month revenues are up 35% and 54% respectively over last year's results for the same periods to $2,080,664 and $6,933,445.

EBITDA calculated for the nine-month period increased to $339,081. A significant increase over the same period in 2022.

Net Loss from operations for the nine-month period improved 86% to ($63,106).

First major health project, Doc-in-a Box is launched.

Data related to some common health problems, including asthma, COPD, and congestive heart failure have already been captured within part of the technology.

Expanded workforce at e-waste processing facility in Toronto (ERS) fully trained and on the job.

Doctor Craig Backs, Internal Medicine Specialist is added to the Technical Advisory Board

Foundation to incorporate artificial intelligence ("AI"), including machine Learning and Natural Language Processing ("NLP") is set.

Rebranding exercises are complete, and a new website is expected to be launched in Q4.

