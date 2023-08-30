YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Yoshiharu's management will be meeting with investors in-person in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email YOSH@gateway-grp.com.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

YOSH@gateway-grp.com

