Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DE48 | ISIN: US98740Y1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.08.23
22:00 Uhr
0,430 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2023 | 14:38
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Yoshiharu's management will be meeting with investors in-person in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email YOSH@gateway-grp.com.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree and John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
YOSH@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Yoshiharu Global Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778217/Yoshiharu-to-Participate-in-the-HC-Wainwright-25th-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference-on-September-11-13-2023

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.