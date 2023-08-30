The "Sugar Confectionery Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sugar confectionery market is analyzed in this report with a focus on various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers recent past, current, and future trends for segments such as hard-boiled sweets, gums and jellies, caramels and toffees, medicated confectionery, mints, and other segments.

The report provides insights into annual sales in millions of US dollars for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for these segments. Furthermore, the report offers a historical review of sales data from 2014 through 2021, highlighting the trends over the years.

The market presence and key competitors for each geographic region are also discussed, providing an overview of the market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Global Sugar Confectionery Market to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sugar Confectionery estimated at US$50.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hard-Boiled Sweets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$22.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gums Jellies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Sugar Confectionery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

