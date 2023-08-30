Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Provides Second Progress Report on UltraShear Nano-CBD Launch and Commercialization Program "Drive to 420!"

Additional Five Customers Committed to Distributing PBIO's Best-in-Class UltraShear Nano-CBD, Representing Nearly 350 Retailers and Over $200K Incremental 2023 Sales

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotherapeutics nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other industries, is committed to providing the market with updates on their launch progress and commercialization program for their revolutionary, best-in-class Nano-CBD product, manufactured with PBIO's proprietary UltraShear technology platform. Since the press release of August 9, the Company has received commitments from an additional five new distributors, initially reflecting expected incremental 2023 revenues of between $200K and $250K. These new distributors consist of both on-line marketers and distributors who supply to their own dispensaries. This group alone represents over 345 dispensaries, and anticipated reorders are expected to significantly increase 2023 revenues beyond the initial purchase quantities.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales commented, "In launching this best-in-class product, UltraShear Nano-CBD, a long-time advisor noted that a goal of placing and selling our Nano-CBD through 420 separate retailers (on-line or traditional brick and mortar locations) with modest monthly turnover assumptions would achieve annual incremental PBI revenues of $9M+. Thus, was born our "Drive to 420" commercialization program! The 420 target has particular elegance, reflecting the cultural phenomenon of 4/20 as an informal holiday and rallying point for the celebration and advocacy for legalization of cannabis across diverse application areas. CBD is the principal non-psychotropic ingredient in cannabis and is proliferating in adoption for more medicinal and nutraceutical applications daily."

Mr. Hollister continued: "With this second group of distributors announced, spanning Massachusetts, Illinois, Indiana and Maine, we are closing in on prospective access to 420 retail outlets within just the first month of launching this revolutionary performing product. It looks like we will need to raise the bar, as the early response to our Drive to 420 program has been fabulous. We are already discussing terms and signing up the next group of distributors across the USA and will update investors again during September!"

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, expanded: "Our team and investors are all relishing our arrival at this pivotal moment in PBIO's history. We are proud of our journey through the development of three powerful, enabling high-pressure technology platforms and bringing them each to market traction, each with their own important value proposition for the large potential markets that they serve. However, it became clear to us that UltraShear's transformative impact upon multiple multi-billion dollar markets from nutraceuticals to cosmeceuticals, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food/beverages and more could be truly game-changing, indeed altering the terms of competition for each of them. Speed of action, effective dosage payload delivery, safety, consumer preference for "green" label and preservative-free products are all dramatically impacted by UltraShear."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "We correspondingly reoriented PBIO's strategic priorities over the past 2-3 years, and have dedicated the majority of our resources towards accelerating the development and commercialization of UltraShear. Even before recent pivotal pre-clinical research is published in a peer-reviewed journal, we are already witnessing the excitement of distributors, retailers and consumers in the early adoption and sales ramping of this important new product delivery vehicle for a myriad of oil-soluble active components that are critical nutraceutical, nutrient, health, wellness and beauty product ingredients."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO, PBIO (508) 230-1828 (T)

John Hollister, Director of Sales & Marketing, PBIO (805) 908-5719 (T)

Ken Micciche, Director of Business Development, PBIO (508) 230-1828 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778397/Pressure-BioSciences-Provides-Second-Progress-Report-on-UltraShear-Nano-CBD-Launch-and-Commercialization-Program-Drive-to-420