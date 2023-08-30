Millennium Trust Company: Benefit Resource Acquires Pro-Flex

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Benefit Resource (BRI), a Millennium Trust solution and a leading provider of FSAs, HRAs, HSAs, commuter plans, and COBRA administration services, announced the acquisition of Pro-Flex Administrators (Pro-Flex), a third-party benefits administrator with a focus on consumer-driven benefits, benefit continuation, and compliance services.

This marks the first acquisition for BRI since it was purchased by Millennium Trust Company in July 2023.

"Adding an exceptional business like Pro-Flex advances us toward our collective goal to provide benefit solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey - relentlessly pursuing better outcomes for all," BRI CEO Jason Hall said. "Pro-Flex also brings expertise in the public sector, including health and welfare solutions within organized labor sectors."

BRI, Pro-Flex and Millennium Trust all have long histories of providing the highest levels of service, dedicated account management, effective technology solutions, and expertise to solve the challenges of benefits administration for employers and their employees. Together, the companies simplify complex business problems and will continue to invest in building better products and capabilities to support their partners, employer clients, and individual plan participants.

"Pro-Flex prides itself on its commitment to providing the highest levels of service at an affordable cost," Pro-Flex President Ryan Burkard said. "We believe BRI and Millennium Trust hold these same values, and we will be able to deliver better outcomes for our clients moving forward."

"Our goal has always been to be a leader and best-in-class provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions for our clients," Millennium Trust Chief Commercial Officer Erik Beck said. "The acquisition of Pro-Flex is another example of our investment in and focus on providing a more holistic product offering and better experience in the health and benefits world for our clients, while also allowing us to better serve the New York market."

About Millennium Trust Company

Millennium Trust Company solves important business challenges through innovative financial wellness solutions that help people plan, save and invest. With more than 6 million clients holding over $56 billion in assets under custody, we are committed to using our decades of expertise and strong partnership with the financial community to empower employers, advisors and institutions to help people achieve short-term and long-term financial security. To learn more about Millennium Trust, visit mtrustcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn. In early 2024, Millennium Trust will become Inspira Financial. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com

About Benefit Resource

BRI (BenefitResource.com) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and Parking/Mass Transit plan administration, online enrollment, and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants. BRI was founded over 30 years ago and is based in Rochester, NY. BRI is owned by Millennium Trust Company, a trusted provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions.

About Pro-Flex Administrators

Pro-Flex Administrators was founded in 2011 and is a full-service benefits administration company that was built on one premise: to provide the highest levels of service at an affordable cost. Our solutions provide the efficiencies required in today's business environment to effectively meet the administrative needs of employers and create satisfaction with their employees.

Contact Information

Emily Burns Perryman

Manager, PR & Communications

mediainquiry@mtrustcompany.com

847-594-0859

SOURCE: Millennium Trust Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778363/Benefit-Resource-Acquires-Pro-Flex