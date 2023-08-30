Clear Capital and LenderX Partner to Deliver Collateral Review for Appraisal Modernization

AURA is the first AI-driven appraisal review solution in API format that enables lenders to automatically assess images, text and floor plans.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Clear Capital , the national real estate valuation technology company, today announced a partnership with LenderX , a leading real-estate valuations SaaS provider, to deliver its lenders access to AURA , Clear Capital's automated collateral underwriting solution. LenderX is the first Clear Capital partner to provide lenders with access to AURA, giving them a competitive advantage in streamlining the traditional and hybrid appraisal review process.

The AURA API solution allows LenderX to provide a streamlined collateral review process that is fully integrated within the LenderX valuations management system. AURA is designed to complement the use of UCDP/EAD results and allows LenderX customers to control automated ordering based on criteria like agency, loan type, loan amount, estimated value, investor, and Fannie Mae Collateral Underwriter (CU) score. The automated AURA report is available within LenderX, and through LenderX-integrated LOS platforms including Encompass® and ??AIQ by ICE Mortgage Technology®, Byte, MeridianLink® Mortgage (formerly LendingQB), Constellation Mortgage Solutions and SimpleNexus.

"This partnership with Clear Capital is part of our ongoing efforts to provide our lender customers with access to the best valuation solutions and products in the industry," said Randy Favero, CEO of LenderX. "Direct integrations such as AURA equip our customers with market-leading solutions today, and position them for the appraisal and valuation modernization changes being implemented by the agencies."

With AURA, lenders are given an actionable report on the possible risks of an appraisal and whether the system believes a property is over or undervalued. AURA includes ClearCollateral® Scores for valuation accuracy, valuation confidence, and report quality, as well as the ClearQC® rules engine that runs more than 100 multi-step rules on the appraisal. AURA reports are driven by ClearPhoto, which adds a new layer of review to appraisals by leveraging AI to reduce inconsistencies within photos, labels, and sketches as well as assist in determining the condition of the property in question. AURA verifies the appraisal information with external data sources including local market insights to provide reviewers and underwriters the ability to fully assess collateral risk and report quality.

"With the data and analysis AURA provides, lenders will be able to significantly reduce the amount of time spent in the appraisal review process, and homebuyers can feel more secure in their understanding of what a property is worth," said Duane Andrews , CEO of Clear Capital. "Ultimately, AURA creates a more seamless appraisal review experience, helping lenders avoid costly repurchase requests and minimize appraisal revision requests."

AURA is a culmination of Clear Capital's more than 20 years of creating and reviewing appraisals, as well as the company's steadfast commitment to move appraisals into the future by making the process increasingly digital.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by our team members across our brands (Clear Capital, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

About LenderX

LenderX develops cloud-based software for streamlining all aspects of residential real-estate valuations and inspections, improving performance and experience for lenders, appraisers, borrowers, servicers and investors. With access to market-leading networks of appraisers, staff appraisers, appraisal firms, AMCs and inspectors, LenderX allows lenders to utilize the most advanced field and digital products, and quickly implement new investor programs designed to lower turn times and collateral risk. All this is backed by the most experienced and dedicated support team in the mortgage business. For more information, visit https://www.lenderx.com.

