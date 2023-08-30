Vinergy Capital Inc.: Vinergy Completes Investment in Healthcare Accretion Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Vinergy Capital Inc. ("Vinergy" or the "Company" (CSE:VIN)(OTCQB:VNNYF)(FSE:1V7) is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Healthcare Accretion Group Inc. ("Healthcare Accretion") announced August 11, 2023. The Company has closed the initial investment acquiring 49% of the outstanding equity interests of Healthcare Accretion. The Company, an investment issuer, is excited to make its first investment in the healthcare artificial intelligence field.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE ACCRETION

Healthcare Accretion was invested in and founded by a diverse group of professionals who have come together in this unique time to lever the quickly burgeoning potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to healthcare services market. They include:

Dr. Jaime Gerber is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Yale University Medical School and Medical Director of Executive Medicine at Yale/New Haven Hospital. He is Board Certified in Cardiology and Internal Medicine. Previously, he was a Director of Cardiology Associates, a private cardiology practice. During that time, he invested in and advised several successful healthcare and medical software companies.

Michael Dalsin is an investment expert with over 25 years experience specializing in healthcare products, technology and services. Mr. Dalsin was Chairman of Patient Home Monitoring and Convalo Health, both Canadian listed health companies, as well as founder and Industry Advisor to The Healthcare Special Opportunity Fund, which is also a listed Canadian company. He has been asked to be a guest lecturer at Yale University Medical School on the topic of fund flows and capital in the global healthcare economy.

Roger Greene is an expert in mergers and acquisitions as well as debt and equity offerings for public and private companies. Mr. Greene has an undergraduate degree from Harvard College and J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Ishan Virk holds an undergraduate degree from the University of British Columbia and a Dual Masters in Computer Science and AI from Cornell University. His focus centers on leveraging innovative Computer Vision and LLM models to enhance the physician workflow, particularly in diagnosis and care management.

Healthcare Accretion has developed certain intellectual property around its proprietary method for selecting and evaluating patient data, and using this data optimization method is designed to improve net margins for US-based healthcare providers and facilities. The intellectual property, known as "The Armada Matrix", is powered by artificial intelligence to extract and refine patient data quickly and automatically. The range of users for the Armada Matrix includes US healthcare providers, US health insurance companies, government agencies, employers, and health systems. The Armada Matrix is intended to optimize revenue for providers and improve patient experience simultaneously.

The Company believes that the intellectual property developed by Healthcare Accretion together with the extensive experience and industry knowledge of the Healthcare Accretion management makes the investment by the Company a unique opportunity to participate in the growing artificial intelligence industry and healthcare industry segment.

INVESTMENT SUMMARY

The Company issued 37,000,005 shares in exchange for 49.33% of the equity interests in Healthcare Accretion. This investment was amended to increase the percentage allowed from 40% to 49.33% and increase the number of consideration shares issued from 30,000,000 to 37,000,005.

The investment by the Company is entirely arm's length as there are no common insiders of Healthcare Accretion and Vinergy. As a result of the investment by the Company and the issuance of the shares as consideration, no new insider of the Company will be created.

ABOUT VINERGY

Vinergy is an investment issuer and invests in diversified industries, including healthcare, technology, manufacturing and resource. Investments may include equity, debt on other securities of both public and private companies and control stake acquisitions.

Vinergy will focus on significant near term and mid term high quality opportunities with strong return potentials with maintaining commitment to governance.

