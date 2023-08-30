St. Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Michael Villani to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 29, 2023.

Mr. Villani joined the Company in February 2021, as its Financial Controller, and on January 6, 2023, was appointed the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Mr. Villani serves as the Company's Principal Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Villani worked as a Director in the Deal Advisory practice of KPMG supporting clients with technical accounting, buy-side and sell-side transactions, initial public offerings, and SEC reporting. Mr. Villani worked a total of 18 years at KPMG LLP, with 9 years in the Deal Advisory practice and 9 years in the audit practice. Mr. Villani was also previously employed as the Chief Financial Officer of a Geneva-based hedge fund and has held other senior accounting-level roles at public companies. Mr. Villani is a CPA and is a graduate of Pace University, magna cum laude.

Alex Igelman, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Entertainment Group commented, "We are pleased to formally appoint Michael as our Chief Financial Officer after serving as our Interim Chief Financial Officer since early January, as well as holding other key financial roles since becoming part of the Esports Entertainment team in 2021. We have witnessed Michael's leadership and operational and financial skills first-hand as we have restructured the Company over the past several months, improving our balance sheet, divesting, or closing non-core business lines to streamline operations, and increasing operational efficiencies across the Company. Michael is a valued member of our leadership team, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as we execute on our long-term strategy with a focus on growing long-term shareholder value."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a leading, global MGA-licensed, "esports-first" iGaming B2C operator and a US-focused B2B aggregator and supplier of esports solutions and e-simulator content. The Company owns and operates the world's leading esport venue management system, currently deployed in over 800 global locations, including more than 100 colleges and universities. The Company's strategy is to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar market for esports and esports wagering by leveraging its leading position in the industry. The Company is also targeting the rapidly growing market for e-simulator content, which features competitive, short-cycle head-to-head leagues that are optimized for betting. In addition to its plans to distribute esports content, the Company currently provides B2C-focused wagering through its MGA-licensed suite of brands. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or to our strategies, targeted markets, and future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC, including our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and stay listed on Nasdaq, our obligations under our preferred stock outstanding, and our ability to continue as a going concern. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of such Act.

