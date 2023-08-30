Nevada-based World4Solar has designed HelioWing, a modular solar canopy that comes preconfigured and can be installed in just one day.From pv magazine USA World4Solar, a Nevada-based company, has developed a freestanding solar canopy for residential use. The HelioWing is available in two base models: HelioWing 5 with 7.38 kWp and HelioWing 7 with 9.84 kWp. The canopy design can be customized with features like storage capacity or a carport with a built-in electric-vehicle charger. The modular energy systems come preassembled and preconfigured. World4Solar said that the canopy should take a certified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...