WorkForce Software Named a Top 100 Software Company for 2023 by The Software Report

The global provider of workforce management solutions joins Adobe, LexisNexis and other notable tech sector leaders on The Software Report's list of companies that are making a significant impact on the software industry while providing exceptional value to the customers they serve.

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, has been named one of The Software Report's Top 100 Software Companies of 2023. WorkForce Software joins global leaders such as Adobe and LexisNexis on the list. The criteria used to select winners included software product functionality and quality, customer satisfaction, innovative capabilities, and long-term viability.

The Software Report's Top 100 Software Companies of 2023 were selected carefully through a comprehensive approach that includes closely examining nominations and conducting in-depth research into each company's background. This year's awardees are making a significant impact on the software industry within their specific domains through state-of-the-art solutions, and WorkForce Software's innovations have been instrumental in allowing organizations around the world to optimize labor investments and support a compelling employee experience.

"We are honored to be named alongside such diverse and respected software companies, from new entrants to tech giants. We are committed to continue developing the most modern workforce management solutions for our customers at a time when large employers are experiencing so much pressure to respond to change," said Mike Morini, WorkForce Software CEO. "Our inclusion on the list is a testament to the WorkForce Suite innovations we've launched and the value they deliver to our customers."

With a commitment to innovative workforce management technology, WorkForce Software continues to lead the way in providing trusted solutions to help organizations manage and engage their most important asset - their employees. In 2023, WorkForce Software and its WorkForce Suite were also recognized by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors including: WorkForce Software earning the #1 leadership position in Nucleus Research's 2023 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix and WorkForce Software leading the industry with the 2023 HR Technology Leaders Award from TalentCulture. They were awarded the 2023 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group. WorkForce Software was named Workforce Management Industry Champion in Info-Tech's 2023 Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Market Report and the CEO Mike Morini was named in Top 100 Highest-Rated Chief Executive Officers of 2022 by Comparably. To see additional information on WorkForce Software's industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs- no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules-while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers - unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal - WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/.

