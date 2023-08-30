The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Board Changes - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

30 August 2023

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Board Changes - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of David MacLellan as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Audit Committee, with effect from 30 August 2023.

David is Founder and Chairman of RJD Partners, a director of J&J Denholm Limited, Aquila European Renewables PLC and of Custodian Income REIT PLC. He chairs the audit committee at J&J Denholm and Aquila European Renewables. He was previously a director of a number of public and private companies including John Laing Infrastructure Fund, a FTSE 250 company where he was latterly chairman.

He is a past council member of the British Venture Capital Association and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

The Chairman of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, Julian Cazalet, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome David to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a director who brings such broad experience to the Board."

David's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in September 2024.

Helena Vinnicombe was appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee with the effect from 14 April 2023, on an interim basis. Helena will now relinquish this role which will now be undertaken by David. Helena remains a valued non-executive member of the Board.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

