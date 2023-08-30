Hughes & Coleman, "Official Injury Lawyers of the Tennessee Titans," Announces 2023 Titans Season Ticket Giveaways

Premium Suite and Club Level ticket giveaways for all Titans home games

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / As part of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers' continued partnership as the Official Injury Lawyers of the Tennessee Titans, the firm is excited to announce a full lineup of Tennessee Titans ticket giveaways for the 2023 season. NFL fans can register for chances to win 40 total free tickets that will be given across 9 games starting in August and running through early January of 2024.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has fought for the rights of injured victims for more than 35 years through the firm's 10 office locations across Tennessee and Kentucky. The partnership with the Tennessee Titans is now in its second year. In addition to the Titans ticket giveaways, the partnership includes in-game promotion for "play under review", sweepstakes hosted on Titans social media channels providing additional opportunities for fans to win big prizes, as well as a new position on 'Titans All Access.'

"We are extremely proud to continue our partnership as the Official Injury Lawyers of the Tennessee Titans, and we are excited to be able to offer fans free tickets to the games during the 2023 preseason and regular season," said Lee Coleman, Attorney, Founding Partner, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "We are proud Titans fans, and furthering this partnership with the franchise helps continue our mission at Hughes & Coleman of supporting the community in Nashville and across Tennessee."

Hughes & Coleman will give away two free Club Level tickets to all ten Titans home games throughout the preseason and regular season, as well as six to eight Premium Suite tickets for the October 1 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, the November 26 game versus the Carolina Panthers, and the December 3 game versus the Indianapolis Colts. Other giveaways throughout the season will include "swag packages" and Days of Giving ticket winners.

To register to win tickets and merchandise, fans can visit titans.hughesandcoleman.com and enter for each giveaway.

The full Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers ticket giveaway schedule for the Tennessee Titans 2023 season includes:

