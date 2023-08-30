Enhanced and Improved Family Safety App Available to New and Current Subscribers

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (Smith Micro) today announced that a major U.S. carrier has launched an upgraded version of its family safety application, which now leverages Smith Micro's flagship SafePath Digital Family Lifestyle platform. The launch is a culmination of months of work to deliver all of the app's functionality via the SafePath platform, paving the way for a unified app experience for consumers, while offering best-in-class digital family safety features.

"Keeping families safe is at the heart of our SafePath platform and the mission that drives us," said William W. Smith, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Smith Micro. "I am thrilled to announce the launch of an enhanced family safety application built on SafePath by this significant Tier 1 carrier. This represents a considerable milestone for Smith Micro, made possible by our strong collaborative partnership. The enhancements to the product take an already good app to the next level, providing subscribers extensive new features and functionality."

"Families are integral to both the carrier and Smith Micro, and it is of paramount importance to offer resources that can help keep them safe in today's connected world," said Smith. "I am extremely encouraged by the effort and excitement around this launch. SafePath provides leading-edge digital parenting controls and location technology to help families make informed decisions that provide a heightened level of protection in both the digital and physical worlds."

About SafePath

Comprised of SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Drive, the SafePath platform provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices through a single app. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location, parental controls, screen time management and driver monitoring to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to the launch of Smith Micro's products and services by our customer, other projections of outlook or performance and future business plans, and the benefits that Smith Micro believes our solutions will offer to our customer and to its subscribers, and statements using such words as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "could," "will" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are the degree to which our customer offers and promotes our products and services or the degree to which its subscribers adopt our products and services in the time period that we expect or at all, our reliance on third party application stores for the distribution of our software applications users and any barriers to such distribution, including any delay or failure of such third party to approve new versions of our applications or their implementation of policies that may be harmful to our business, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers or their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, new and changing technologies and customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

