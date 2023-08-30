Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - ELITERY today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award for APAC.

Elitery Google Cloud Partner APAC



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/178983_52ff97bb94ef498c_001full.jpg

ELITERY was recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers in Indonesia leverage Google Cloud's advanced services for seamless digital transformation and efficient management of mission-critical systems, benefitting millions of users daily.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize ELITERY as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Kresna Adiprawira, as the President Director of Elitery, said, "Winning the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year award for the Asia Pacific region is a significant achievement for Elitery, and it reflects the company's dedication and expertise in the field of cloud services and solutions for the public sector.

"Strengthened by our partnership with Google Cloud, we remain committed to serving public sector clients in implementing digital transformation across the Asia Pacific region. This recognition is a testament to our capabilities and serves as an inspiration for future endeavors in driving positive change through technology and innovation in the public sector."

ELITERY has a strong track record of delivering high-quality solutions to the public sector and empowering its customers with robust digital protection solutions to safeguard their data and operations. In 2022, Elitery supported numerous public sector clients by efficiently implementing and migrating their on-premise infrastructure, ensuring high capacity, uninterrupted access, and data confidentiality to enhance clients' efficiency and productivity.

About Elitery:

Elitery is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and managed services, specializing in hybrid cloud management. With a focus on helping organizations optimize their cloud infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve digital transformation goals, Elitery has extensive experience in hybrid cloud deployments. Under the leadership of CEO Kresna Adiprawira, Elitery is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving tangible business outcomes.

For further information, please contact:

Astrid Erawan

Corporate Secretary

PT. Data Sinergitama Jaya

The Manhattan Square Tower B Lt. 22,

Jl. TB Simatupang, RT.3/RW.3, East Cilandak, Pasar

Minggu, South Jakarta City, Jakarta 12560

Telephone: (021) 7511004

PR Agent:

Stankevicius MGM

business.stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178983