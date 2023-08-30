Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Buzz Capital Inc. (TSXV: BUZ.P) ("Buzz" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that effective August 24, 2023, Mr. W. Brett Wilson has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons. The Company thanks Mr. Wilson for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Buzz, a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, was incorporated February 15, 2017 and was listed on the Exchange on August 21, 2017. Buzz does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. Buzz's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

