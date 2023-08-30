Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on August 28th 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange





New Listing Schedule

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/178978_09b71324547f7b14_001full.jpg

Project: LOTTY

Listing date: August 28th

Key words: Gaming - Utility, ERC20

Official Website: https://lottylotto.io

About: Lotty (LOTTY) is the ultimate rewards token that aims to be the largest buyer of lottery tickets in the world and will distribute all winnings to LOTTY token holders and liquidity providers.

Project: AITECH

Listing date: August 28th

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.aitech.io/

About: Solidus AI Tech (AITECH) is an innovative technology company that has established a cutting-edge, environmentally conscious High-Performance Computing Data Centre and introduced the groundbreaking deflationary AITECH token, providing an ecosystem for AIaaS, BaaS, IaaS, and a developer-centric marketplace.

Project: PIVX

Listing date: August 30th

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://pivx.org

About: PIVX (PIVX) is an open-source and decentralized peer-to-peer currency featuring advanced user data protection features, community governance mechanisms, Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, and multi-purpose Masternodes.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - August 21st 2023 to 27th August 2023





Weekly Listing Summary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/178978_09b71324547f7b14_002full.jpg

Name: ROA

Weekly gain: 17%

Official Website: https://www.roaland.foundation/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/roa_usdt/

Name: JJGU

Official Website: http://jjanggu.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jjgu_usdt/

Name: XRP8

Official Website: https://hpop8i.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xrp8_usdt/

Name: SHIA

Weekly gain: 326%

Official Website: https://www.shibasaga.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/shia_usdt/

Name: DO2

Official Website: https://www.do2.pro/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/do2_usdt/

Name: FILEDOGE

Weekly gain: 572%

Official Website: https://filedoge.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/filedoge_usdt/

Name: DT

Weekly gain: 443%

Official Website: http://dtfoundation.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dt_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178978