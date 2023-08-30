Context.ai helps companies understand user behavior and measure product performance, so they can build better AI products

Context.ai, a product analytics platform for LLM-powered applications, launched today with $3.5M in funding co-led by GV (Google Ventures) and Tomasz Tunguz at Theory Ventures.

Chatbots and other natural language products are increasingly integral to how businesses engage with their customers. As any product developer knows, building great user experiences requires visibility into user behavior and understanding of product performance critical insights that are often lacking for today's AI applications. Recognizing a void in enterprise-ready analytics solutions, co-founders Henry Scott-Green and Alex Gamble built Context.ai to provide businesses with the product analytics they need to build better AI products. "It's hard to build a great product without understanding users and their needs," said Context.ai Co-Founder and CEO Henry Scott-Green. "Context.ai helps companies understand user behavior and measure product performance, bringing crucial user understanding to developers of LLM-powered products."

Through Context.ai's platform, businesses can track frequently discussed conversation topics, identify where their product is performing well versus poorly, debug bad conversations, monitor brand risks, understand user retention, and measure the impact of new releases.

"The current ecosystem of analytics products are built to count clicks. But as businesses add features powered by LLMs, text now becomes a primary interaction method for their users. Making sense of this mountain of unstructured words poses an entirely new technical challenge for businesses keen to understand user behavior. Context.ai offers a solution," said Context.ai Co-Founder and CTO Alex Gamble.

Companies including Cognosys, Lenny's Newsletter, and Juicebox rely on Context.ai for product analytics to help them better understand and improve their LLM-powered applications. "Prior to integrating Context.ai, we struggled to gain meaningful insights from the large amounts of data generated by our platform. It was difficult to understand exactly how users were interacting with the system and what they were trying to accomplish," said Sully, CEO of Cognosys. "With Context.ai, we are able to derive more insights into how users interact with our product. This has been huge for understanding our users better, so we can focus on the areas that matter."

Context.ai's fundraise included participation from 20SALES, Harry Stebbings (Founder, 20VC), Guy Podjarny (Founder, Snyk), Victor Riparbelli (Founder, Synthesia), Steffen Tjerrild (Founder, Synthesia), Mehdi Ghissassi (Head of Product, DeepMind), Matt Robinson (Founder, GoCardless Nested), Milos Rusic (Founder, deepset), Jacob Bank (Founder, Relay), Devvret Rishi (Founder, Predibase), and Sean Mullaney (CTO, Algolia).

"Context.ai solves a problem I've seen repeatedly businesses developing AI products without a clear sense of who is using them and why. It's challenging to iterate towards product market fit without a strong understanding of who your users are and why they're using your product. That's what Context.ai provides," said Tomasz Tunguz, Founder of Theory Ventures.

"Rapid developments in AI allow people to interact with more products through natural language, but many product teams struggle to understand user behavior," said GV Partner Vidu Shanmugarajah. "We're pleased to invest in Context.ai as they continue to build a highly differentiated product for the rapidly developing AI stack and make it possible for customers to deliver superior and safer user experiences."

Context.ai is committed to safeguarding user security and privacy, and is pleased to announce that Context.ai has achieved SOC2 certification, the gold standard for information security.

