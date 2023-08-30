Anzeige
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 
30-Aug-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
30 August 2023 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("the Company") 
 
Director Declaration 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David MacLellan, Non-Executive Chair of the 
Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc 
("Lindsell Train"), a closed-ended equity investment fund. 
 
David's role at Lindsell Train is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to 
discharge his responsibilities effectively. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan            Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                          www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis  Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  268218 
EQS News ID:  1715263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

