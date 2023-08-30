DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 30-Aug-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 August 2023 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David MacLellan, Non-Executive Chair of the Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("Lindsell Train"), a closed-ended equity investment fund. David's role at Lindsell Train is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 268218 EQS News ID: 1715263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1715263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)