Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
30.08.23
16:56 Uhr
9,260 Euro
+0,050
+0,54 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1209,45017:03
9,2709,42016:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2023 | 16:34
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2023

Bermuda, August 30, 2023

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the second quarter 2023:


Dividend amount: $0.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: September 6, 2023



Ex-date: September 7, 2023

Record date: September 8, 2023

Payment date: September 14, 2023

Date of Approval: August 29, 2023

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Email: IR@avancegas.com
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00


ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.