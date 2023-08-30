CRISIL Ratings says that it expects about 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity in India in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, with roughly 16 GW of solar and the remainder from wind in the current 12-month period, up 33% from the 15 GW installed in fiscal 2023.From pv magazine India India will add 20 GW of annual renewables capacity in both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. This is 33% more than the 15 GW per annum installed in the previous two fiscal years, according to CRISIL Ratings. Around 16 GW of the 20 GW total in the current fiscal period will be solar capacity. The analysts stated that the robust ...

