Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd: ADAMA Reports Second Quarter and First Half Year 2023 Results

Sales & profit impacted by channel destocking while the Company is exercising inventory management through selective procurement of high margin products

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Sales down 17% to $1,233 million ( -12% in RMB terms ; -15% in CER [1] terms), mainly reflecting 10% decrease in volume and 5% decrease in prices

; -15% in CER terms), mainly reflecting 10% decrease in volume and 5% decrease in prices Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $112 million vs. $240 million in Q2 2022

Adjusted net loss of $41 million ; Reported net loss of $46 million

First Half Year 2023 Highlights:

Sales down 14% to $2,492 million ( -8% in RMB terms ; -11% in CER terms), mainly reflecting 9% decrease in volume and 2% decrease in prices

; -11% in CER terms), mainly reflecting 9% decrease in volume and 2% decrease in prices Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $277 million vs. $441 million in H1 2022

Adjusted net loss of $20 million ; Reported net loss of $34 million

Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of ADAMA, said, "Agricultural markets are cyclical in nature and the market we are seeing in 2023 is an adjustment to the market overstocking in 2022, leading ADAMA's performance to be impacted in the quarter both by lower volumes as well as softer pricing. In response the Company has implemented a cross-company turnaround plan to improve cashflow and profit. In the second quarter the Company has already begun to clear out its high-cost inventory while being selective regarding new procurement, focusing on high margin products, in line with the Company's goal to improve the quality of business and its portfolio mix. Additional steps have also been taken to ensure OPEX is well managed. While the consumption of high-cost inventory impacts the results in the short term, we already see the positive impact of the reduction of procurement reaching positive cashflow in the quarter. We believe these steps will support ADAMA, positioning it better to capture opportunities in the current market cycle."

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary

USD (m) As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change Revenues 1,233 1,479 (17 %) - - 1,233 1,479 (17 %) Gross profit 253 399 (36 %) 24 38 277 437 (37 %) % of sales 20.6 % 27.0 %





22.5 % 29.6 %

Operating income (EBIT) 40 143 (72 %) 6 27 46 170 (73 %) % of sales 3.3 % 9.6 %





3.8 % 11.5 %

Income before taxes (56) 57

6 31 (50) 88

% of sales (4.5 %) 3.9 %





(4.0 %) 6.0 %

Net income (46) 46

5 30 (41) 76

% of sales (3.8 %) 3.1 %





(3.3 %) 5.1 %

EPS















- USD (0.0199) 0.0198





(0.0177) 0.0326

- RMB (0.1397) 0.1307





(0.1238) 0.2152

EBITDA 115 224 (49 %) (3) 16 112 240 (53 %) % of sales 9.3 % 15.1 %





9.1 % 16.2 %























USD (m) As Reported Adjustments Adjusted H1 2023 H1 2022 % Change H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 % Change Revenues 2,492 2,899 (14 %) - - 2,492 2,899 (14 %) Gross profit 563 767 (27 %) 54 85 617 852 (28 %) % of sales 22.6 % 26.4 %





24.8 % 29.4 %

Operating income (EBIT) 132 267 (51 %) 16 36 148 303 (51 %) % of sales 5.3 % 9.2 %





5.9 % 10.4 %

Income before taxes (45) 129

16 40 (29) 168

% of sales (1.8 %) 4.4 %





(1.2 %) 5.8 %

Net income (34) 113

15 37 (20) 151

% of sales (1.4 %) 3.9 %





(0.8 %) 5.2 %

EPS















- USD (0.0147) 0.0487





(0.0084) 0.0648

- RMB (0.1039) 0.3142





(0.0604) 0.4197

EBITDA 281 427 (34 %) (4) 14 277 441 (37 %) % of sales 11.3 % 14.7 %





11.1 % 15.2 %



Notes: •"As Reported" denotes the Company's financial statements according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the

implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the Chinese Ministry of

Finance (the "MoF) (collectively referred to as "ASBE"). Note that in the reported financial statements, according to the ASBE guidelines

[IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs and certain idleness charges) are classified under COGS. Please see

the appendix to this release for further information. •Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of

a transitory or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the

Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that

excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true

underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers. A detailed summary of these

adjustments appears in the appendix below. •The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q2 & H1 2023 and 2022 is 2,329.8 million

shares. •In this table and all tables in this release numbers may not sum due to rounding.



The general crop protection market environment[2]

Over Q2 2023 the price trend of crop commodities was mixed, with corn, wheat and soybean prices continuing to decline while sugar and rice prices increased. Overall, crop commodity prices remain above the 10-yr average and global planted area remains high compared to previous years, supporting healthy input demand from farmers.

Despite relatively healthy farmer consumption, crop protection sales into the distribution channel have slowed down significantly due to high channel inventory levels, following channel loading in 2022. In addition, the distribution channel across all geographies is opting to buy crop inputs on a "just in time" basis and striving to carry minimal inventory given wide high interest rate environment outside China and abundant supply of CP products. This trend, coupled with the ongoing decline in Active Ingredients prices coming out of China, is putting pressure on crop protection prices.

Portfolio Development Update

Product Launches, Registrations & Formulation Mastery Update:

During the second quarter of 2023 ADAMA continued to register and launch multiple new products in markets across the globe, adding on to its differentiated product portfolio. New Product Introductions (NPI) percentage out of the full year sales of 2022 reached 22%, referring to products launched over the past 5 years. Differentiated products include products that are based on recently off-patented active ingredients (AI's) that have been classified as high commercial potential - "Core Leap" AI's, and products that are based on unique proprietary formulations, products with more than one mode of action, and biologicals.

Select launches of differentiated products during the second quarter of 2023 in select countries include:

Launch in the USA of Fullscript, a dual mode herbicide for rice, part of the FullPage® rice cropping solution, in collaboration with Rice Tech.



Fullscript is the first product to be launched based on Sesgama ADAMA's proprietary formulation technology platform for high-load and other challenging formulations, enabling less use of co-formulants, transport and packaging materials per acre treated with a resulting improved product sustainability profile.

Select registrations of differentiated products during second quarter of 2023 in select countries include:

Registration in Poland for Mastercop ACT ® , a natural copper-based fungicide, based on ADAMA's proprietary Formulation Mastery technology for low dose products minimizing environmental load (enabling over 50% reduction in copper usage per hectare compared to conventional copper fungicides) and while maintaining its efficacy through optimization of delivery mechanisms Mastercop ACT ® is intended to control a range of fungal and bacterial diseases on a wide range of crops including grapes, pome fruits, stone fruits, fruiting vegetables and tuber crops. According to EU regulations, once a registration is achieved in one of the countries in a regulatory zone, registration can be expediated in other countries within the same regulatory zone. Poland is part of the Central Zone, which also includes Germany.

, a natural copper-based fungicide, based on products minimizing environmental load (enabling over 50% reduction in copper usage per hectare compared to conventional copper fungicides) and while maintaining its efficacy through optimization of delivery mechanisms is intended to control a range of fungal and bacterial diseases on a wide range of crops including grapes, pome fruits, stone fruits, fruiting vegetables and tuber crops. According to EU regulations, once a registration is achieved in one of the countries in a regulatory zone, registration can be expediated in other countries within the same regulatory zone. Poland is part of the Central Zone, which also includes Germany. In Q2 2023, the Company continued with the roll out of products based on the active ingredient Prothioconazole and ADAMA's Asorbital ® formulation mastery technology platform, for optimized penetration and enhanced long-lasting protection. These include the registration of Avastel ® in Sweden and Turkey, Soratel ® in Lithuania and registration of Maganic ® in Sweden and Turkey.

formulation mastery technology platform, for optimized penetration and enhanced long-lasting protection. These include the registration of in Sweden and Turkey, in Lithuania and registration of in Sweden and Turkey. Registration in Greece of Timeline® FX, a unique three-way spring foliar herbicide mixture providing cross-spectrum protection for cereals against broadleaf and grass weeds.

Select patents granted during second quarter of 2023 in select countries include:

Patent granted in Australia for Sesgama .

. First patent granted for Soratel ® in Morocco . Soratel ® is based on ADAMA's proprietary Formulation Mastery technology platform Asorbital ®

in Morocco . Soratel is based on ADAMA's proprietary Formulation Mastery technology platform Patent granted for ADAMA's proprietary T.O.V. formulation technology in China and Ukraine .

Financial Highlights

Revenues in the second quarter declined by approximately 17% (-12% in RMB terms; -15% in CER terms) to $1,233 million, reflecting a decrease of 10% in volumes and a decrease of 5% in prices. The lower sales reflect market dynamics of channel destocking in light of high interest rates and a "wait and see" approach, given the market overstocking in 2022 and declining active ingredient and raw material costs impacting the crop protection market pricing. Additionally, sales were also impacted by negative weather conditions in certain geographies.

These results brought the revenues in the first half of 2023 to $2,492 million, a decline of approximately 14% (-8% in RMB terms; -11% in CER terms), reflecting a decrease of 9% in volumes and a decrease of 2% in prices. This is in comparison to the record sales the Company achieved in 2022, which reflected the high demand due to supply uncertainty in the market.

Table 2. Regional Sales Performance





Q2 2023 $m Q2 2022 $m Change USD Change CER

H1 2023 $m H1 2022 $m Change USD Change CER Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME)*

334 365 (8.4 %) (5.4 %)

765 794 (3.7 %) 2.5 % North America

225 278 (19.1 %) (18.6 %)

436 562 (22.4 %) (21.9 %) Latin America

329 379 (13.1 %) (14.7 %)

562 613 (8.3 %) (10.1 %) Asia Pacific*

345 458 (24.6 %) (20.7 %)

729 930 (21.6 %) (16.3 %) Of which China

141 213 (33.6 %) (30.8 %)

323 449 (28.1 %) (23.0 %) Total

1,233 1,479 (16.6 %) (15.0 %)

2,492 2,899 (14.0 %) (10.9 %) CER: Constant Exchange Rates

* 2022 denote proforma sales. As of 2023, the India, Middle East & Africa (IMA) region has been

reorganized such that the countries formerly included in this region are now included in the Europe

region (renamed EAME) or in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME): Sales in EAME in constant exchange rates were lower in the quarter due to a decrease in volumes exacerbated by negative weather conditions and high inventory levels in the market, and higher in the half year period, reflecting generally higher prices in comparison to the same periods in 2022. While prices were higher on a year-to-year basis, market prices are currently presenting a downward trend. The fungicide Soratel® based on ADAMA's Asorbital® formulation mastery technology, continues to be well received in the UK.

North America : Consumer & Professional Solutions - Sales were impacted by lower demand following inflationary pressures and high channel inventories.

In the US Ag market the channel is lowering inventory levels due to high interest rates with demand focusing on "just-in-time" supply from producers. Sales were also impacted by drought in the Mid-West and pressure on prices following channel destocking.

Sales in Canada increased as the Company expanded its product portfolio during 2022, while pricing in the market was more insulated with overall market inventories better controlled.

Latin America : Brazil - strong competition and channel destocking put pressure on prices led to a decline in sales, while the Company is successfully consuming the high-cost inventory accumulated.

In LATAM, sales are supported by the strong performance of the biologicals portfolio. Looking forward, El Niño is expected to have a positive effect on rainfall in the South of LATAM.

Asia-Pacific (APAC):

In China, the market is experiencing oversupply and pricing pressure impacting both the branded and industrial sales, while the branded portfolio was significantly supported by the sales of differentiated products.

Sales in the wider APAC & Pacific region were negatively impacted by strong competition from China and by the commencement and negative impact of El Niño.

In India sales were impacted by the delayed Monsoon season.

Gross Profit reported in the second quarter reached $253 million (gross margin of 20.6%) compared to $399 million (gross margin of 27.0%) in the same quarter last year and reached $563 million (gross margin of 22.6%) in the half year period compared to $767 million (gross margin of 26.4%) last year.

Adjustments to reported results : The adjusted gross profit includes reclassification of all inventory impairment, taxes and surcharge and excludes certain transportation costs (classified under operating expenses).

Excluding the impact of the abovementioned adjusted items, adjusted gross profit in the second quarter reached $277 million (gross margin of 22.5%) compared to $437 million (gross margin of 29.6%) in the same quarter last year and reached $617 million (gross margin of 24.8%) in the half year period compared to $852 million (gross margin of 29.4%) last year.

The decline in gross profit in the second quarter and half year period was due to the decline in sales, as described above, high-cost inventory and exchange rates. These impacts were slightly moderated by the improvement in the Company's sales mix of higher margin products.

Operating expenses reported in the second quarter and half year period of 2023 were $213 million (17.3% of sales) and $431 million (17.3% of sales), compared to $256 million (17.3% of sales) and $500 million (17.2% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.

Adjustments to reported results : please refer to the explanation regarding adjustments to the gross profit in respect to certain transportation costs, taxes and surcharges and inventory impairment.

Additionally, the Company recorded certain non-operational items within its reported operating expenses amounting to $6 million in Q2 2023 in comparison to $22 million in Q2 2022 and $15 in H1 2023 in comparison to $28 in H1 2022. These include mainly (i) non-cash amortization charges in respect of Transfer Assets received from Syngenta related to the 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta acquisition, (ii) charges related to the non-cash amortization of intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired, and (iii) incentive plans - share-based compensation. For further details on these non-operational items, please see the appendix to this release.

Excluding the impact of the abovementioned non-operational items, adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter and half year period were $231 million (18.7% of sales) and $469 million (18.8% of sales), compared to $268 million (18.1% of sales) and $549 million (18.9% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.

The operating expenses were lower in the second quarter and half year period of 2023 mainly due to Company OPEX management measures, lower transportation and logistics costs, an adjustment of a provision for success-based compensation, and the positive impact of exchange rates. Additionally, in the first half year of 2023 the company did not increase the doubtful debt provision that was recorded for trade receivables in Ukraine during the first half year of 2022.

Operating income reported in the second quarter amounted to $40 million (3.3% of sales) compared to $143 million (9.6% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $132 million (5.3% of sales) in the half year period compared to $267 million (9.2% of sales) last year.

Excluding the impact of the abovementioned non-operational items, adjusted operating income in the second quarter amounted to $46 million (3.8% of sales) compared to $170 million (11.5% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $148 million (5.9% of sales) in the half year period compared to $303 million (10.4% of sales) in the same period last year.

EBITDA reported in the second quarter amounted to $115 million (9.3% of sales) compared to $224 million (15.1% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $281 million (11.3% of sales) in the half year period compared to $427 million (14.7% of sales) last year.

Excluding the impact of the abovementioned non-operational items, adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter amounted to $112 million (9.1% of sales) compared to $240 million (16.2% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $277 million (11.1% of sales) in the half year period compared to $441 million (15.2% of sales) last year.

Adjusted Financial expenses amounted to $96 million in the second quarter and $177 million in the half year period, compared to $82 million and $134 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The higher financial expenses were mainly driven by higher bank interest expenses due to the sharp increase in interest rates and an increase in short-term loans as well as higher hedging costs on exchange rates. These financial expenses were moderated by the net effect of lower Israeli CPI on the ILS-denominated, CPI-linked bonds.

Adjusted taxes on income in the second quarter amounted to an income of $8 million and an income of $10 million in the half year period, compared to tax expenses of $12 million and $18 million in the corresponding periods last year. The tax income in the second quarter and half year period of 2023 was mainly due to losses before tax, in addition to a tax income due to the non-cash impact of the stronger BRL on the value of non-monetary tax assets and the method of calculation of tax assets related to unrealized profits.

Net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company reported in the second quarter was $46 million and $34 million in the half-year period, compared to net income of $46 million (3.1% of sales) and $113 million (3.9% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.

Excluding the impact of the abovementioned extraordinary and non-operational charges, adjusted net loss in the second quarter was $41 million, and $20 million in the half-year period, compared to net income of $76 million (5.1% of sales), and $151 million (5.2% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.

Trade working capital as of June 30, 2023, was $2,844 million compared to $2,664 million as of June 2022, and compared to $2,634 million as of December 31, 2022 . Following the Company's implementation of strict procurement practices, inventory held by the Company reached $2,307 million as of June 30, 2023, in comparison to $2,430 million as of December 31, 2022 . The increase in working capital compared to the end of 2022 was following the Company's implementation of strict procurement practices, as mentioned, which led to lower trade payables and a decrease in the level of inventory held by the company.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flow of $405 million was generated in the second quarter and $19 million consumed in the half year period in 2023, compared to $71 million generated in the second quarter and $215 million consumed in the half year period in 2022. The higher cash flow generated in the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the procurement of goods.

Net cash used in investing activities was $69 million in the second quarter and $162 million in the first half period in 2023, compared to $107 million and $197 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The cash used in investing activities in the second quarter and first half period of 2023 included investments in new production facilities in ADAMA Anpon, investments in manufacturing capabilities in Israel and investments in intangible assets relating to ADAMA's global registrations as well as the acquisition of AgriNova New Zealand in Q1 2023.

Free cash flow of $288 million was generated in the second quarter and $254 million consumed in the half-year period compared to $83 million consumed in the second quarter and $469 million consumed in the corresponding periods last year, respectively, reflecting the aforementioned operating and investing cash flow dynamics as well as the prioritization of investments.

Table 3. Revenues by operating segment

Sales by segment



Q2 2023 USD (m) % Q2 2022 USD (m) % H1 2023 USD (m) % H1 2022 USD (m) % Crop Protection 1,145 93 % 1,327 90 % 2,291 92 % 2,598 90 % Intermediates and Ingredients 89 7 % 152 10 % 201 8 % 301 10 % Total 1,233 100 % 1,479 100 % 2,492 100 % 2,899 100 %

Sales by product category



Q2 2023 USD (m) % Q2 2022 USD (m) % H1 2023 USD (m) % H1 2022 USD (m) % Herbicides 528 43 % 702 47 % 1,104 44 % 1,361 47 % Insecticides 352 29 % 393 27 % 686 28 % 744 26 % Fungicides 264 21 % 232 16 % 502 20 % 493 17 % Intermediates and Ingredients 89 7 % 152 10 % 201 8 % 301 10 % Total 1,233 100 % 1,479 100 % 2,492 100 % 2,899 100 %

Note: the sales split by product category is provided for convenience purposes only and is not representative of the way the Company is

managed or in which it makes its operational decisions. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Further Information

Abridged Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements

The following abridged consolidated financial statements and notes have been prepared as described in Note 1 in this appendix. While prepared based on the principles of Chinese Accounting Standards (ASBE), they do not contain all of the information which either ASBE or IFRS would require for a complete set of financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of both ADAMA Ltd. and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. as filed with the Shenzhen and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, respectively.

Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a one-time or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers.

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the Second Quarter Adjusted[3] Q2 2023 USD (m) Q2 2022 USD (m) Q2 2023 RMB (m) Q2 2022 RMB (m) Revenues 1,233 1,479 8,643 9,780 Cost of Sales 943 1,029 6,609 6,800 Other costs 13 13 89 87 Gross profit 277 437 1,945 2,893 % of revenue 22.5 % 29.6 % 22.5 % 29.6 % Selling & Distribution expenses 185 209 1,297 1,383 General & Administrative expenses 30 47 208 309 Research & Development expenses 18 22 128 143 Other operating expenses (2) (10) (13) (66) Total operating expenses 231 268 1,620 1,770 % of revenue 18.7 % 18.1 % 18.7 % 18.1 % Operating income (EBIT) 46 170 325 1,123 % of revenue 3.8 % 11.5 % 3.8 % 11.5 % Financial expenses 96 82 673 540 Income before taxes (50) 88 (348) 583 Taxes on Income )8( 12 (59) 82 Net Income (41) 76 (288) 501 % of revenue (3.3 %) 5.1 % (3.3 %) 5.1 % Adjustments 5 30 37 197 Reported Net income (46) 46 (325) 304 % of revenue (3.8 %) 3.1 % (3.8 %) 3.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 112 240 783 1,585 % of revenue 9.1 % 16.2 % 9.1 % 16.2 % Adjusted EPS[4]- Basic (0.0177) 0.0326 (0.1238) 0.2152 - Diluted (0.0177) 0.0326 (0.1238) 0.2152 Reported EPS[2] - Basic (0.0199) 0.0198 (0.1397) 0.1307 - Diluted (0.0199) 0.0198 (0.1397) 0.1307

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the First Half Adjusted[5] H1 2023 USD (m) H1 2022 USD (m) H1 2023 RMB (m) H1 2022 RMB (m) Revenues 2,492 2,899 17,253 18,796 Cost of Sales 1,852 2,027 12,827 13,138 Other costs 22 21 157 135 Gross profit 617 852 4,270 5,522 % of revenue 24.8 % 29.4 % 24.7 % 29.4 % Selling & Distribution expenses 371 408 2,568 2,646 General & Administrative expenses 69 93 475 606 Research & Development expenses 38 42 263 274 Other operating expenses (8) 5 (56) 29 Total operating expenses 469 549 3,249 3,555 % of revenue 18.8 % 18.9 % 18.8 % 18.9 % Operating income (EBIT) 148 303 1,021 1,967 % of revenue 5.9 % 10.4 % 5.9 % 10.5 % Financial expenses 177 134 1,228 875 Income before taxes (29) 168 (207) 1,092 Taxes on Income (10) 18 (67) 115 Net Income (20) 151 (141) 978 % of revenue (0.8 %) 5.2 % (0.8 %) 5.2 % Adjustments 15 37 101 246 Reported Net income (34) 113 (242) 732 % of revenue (1.4 %) 3.9 % (1.4 %) 3.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 277 441 1,914 2,862 % of revenue 11.1 % 15.2 % 11.1 % 15.2 % Adjusted EPS[6] - Basic (0.0084) 0.0648 (0.0604) 0.4197 - Diluted (0.0084) 0.0648 (0.0604) 0.4197 Reported EPS[2]- Basic (0.0147) 0.0487 (0.1039) 0.3142 - Diluted (0.0147) 0.0487 (0.1039) 0.3142

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet

June 30 2023 USD (m) June 30 2022 USD (m) June 30 2023 RMB (m) June 30 2022 RMB (m) Assets







Current assets:







Cash at bank and on hand 637 491 4,605 3,297 Bills and accounts receivable 1,421 1,606 10,264 10,780 Inventories 2,307 2,320 16,668 15,569 Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses 269 351 1,941 2,358 Total current assets 4,633 4,768 33,478 32,003 Non-current assets:







Fixed assets, net 1,747 1,674 12,624 11,234 Rights of use assets 89 72 641 486 Intangible assets, net 1,472 1,488 10,634 9,984 Deferred tax assets 244 160 1,760 1,073 Other non-current assets 106 109 766 730 Total non-current assets 3,657 3,503 26,424 23,507 Total assets 8,290 8,271 59,902 55,510









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Loans and credit from banks and other lenders 1,236 488 8,934 3,273 Bills and accounts payable 892 1,271 6,442 8,528 Other current liabilities 948 855 6,853 5,739 Total current liabilities 3,076 2,614 22,228 17,540 Long-term liabilities:







Loans and credit from banks and other lenders 453 640 3,276 4,292 Debentures 1,029 1,120 7,433 7,517 Deferred tax liabilities 46 58 333 392 Employee benefits 106 115 763 769 Other long-term liabilities 308 367 2,224 2,461 Total long-term liabilities 1,942 2,299 14,029 15,433 Total liabilities 5,018 4,913 36,257 32,973









Equity







Total equity 3,272 3,358 23,645 22,537









Total liabilities and equity 8,290 8,271 59,902 55,510

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the Second Quarter

Q2 2023

USD (m) Q2 2022

USD (m) Q2 2023

RMB (m) Q2 2022

RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:







Cash flow from operating activities 405 71 2,840 468 Cash flow from operating activities 405 71 2,840 468









Investing activities:







Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (85) (107) (598) (707) Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and others 1 10 5 67 Acquisition of subsidiaries 0 0 - - Other investing activities 16 (10) 112 (65) Cash flow used for investing activities (69) (107) (482) (705)









Financing activities:







Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 73 222 510 1,466 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders (200) (150) (1,400) (992) Interest payment and other (49) (53) (342) (353) Dividends to shareholders (9) (3) (63) (19) Other financing activities (22) (79) (155) (523) Cash flow from (used for) financing activities (207) (64) (1,450) (421) Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents (3) (4) 183 174 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 126 (103) 1,092 (484) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 506 579 3,479 3,674 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 633 475 4,571 3,191









Free Cash Flow 288 (83) 2,021 (551)

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the First Half

H1 2023

USD (m) H1 2022

USD (m) H1 2023

RMB (m) H1 2022

RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:







Cash flow from operating activities (19) (215) (65) (1,346) Cash flow from operating activities (19) (215) (65) (1,346)









Investing activities:







Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (170) (199) (1,178) (1,292) Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and others 4 11 31 70 Acquisition of subsidiaries (22) 0 (148) - Other investing activities 25 (9) 175 (57) Cash flow used for investing activities (162) (197) (1,121) (1,279)









Financing activities:







Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 598 374 4,105 2,435 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders (229) (177) (1,599) (1,164) Interest payment and other (75) (63) (522) (413) Dividends to shareholders (9) (3) (63) (19) Other financing activities (75) (144) (520) (934) Cash flow from (used for) financing activities 210 (12) 1,401 (94) Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents (2) (4) 130 150 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 26 (428) 345 (2,569) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 607 903 4,255 5,759 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 633 475 4,571 3,191









Free Cash Flow (254) (469) (1,689) (2,999)

Notes to Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of preparation

Basis of presentation and accounting policies: The abridged consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 incorporate the financial statements of ADAMA Ltd. and of all of its subsidiaries (the "Company"), including Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ("Solutions") and its subsidiaries.

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (ASBE) issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MoF") and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the MoF (collectively referred to as "ASBE").

The abridged consolidated financial statements contained in this release are presented in both Chinese Renminbi (RMB), as the Company's shares are traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as in United States dollars ($) as this is the major currency in which the Company's business is conducted. For the purposes of this release, a customary convenience translation has been used for the translation from RMB to US dollars, with Income Statement and Cash Flow items being translated using the quarterly average exchange rate, and Balance Sheet items being translated using the exchange rate at the end of the period.

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimated.

Note 2: Abridged Financial Statements

For ease of use, the financial statements shown in this release have been abridged as follows:

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement:

"Gross profit" in this release is revenue less costs of goods sold, taxes and surcharges, inventory impairment and other idleness charges (in addition to those already included in costs of goods sold); part of the idleness charges is removed in the Adjusted financial statements

"Other operating expenses" includes impairment losses (not including inventory impairment); gain (loss) from disposal of assets and non-operating income and expenses

"Operating expenses" in this release differ from those in the formally reported financial statements in that certain transportation costs have been reclassified from COGS to Operating Expenses.

"Financial expenses" includes net financing expenses and gains/losses from changes in fair value.

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet:

"Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses" includes financial assets held for trading; financial assets in respect of derivatives; prepayments; other receivables; and other current assets

"Fixed assets, net" includes fixed assets and construction in progress

"Intangible assets, net" includes intangible assets and goodwill

"Other non-current assets" includes other equity investments; long-term equity investments; long-term receivables; investment property; and other non-current assets

"Loans and credit from banks and other lenders" includes short-term loans and non-current liabilities due within one year

"Other current liabilities" includes financial liabilities in respect of derivatives; payables for employee benefits, taxes, interest, dividends and others; advances from customers and other current liabilities

"Other long-term liabilities" includes long-term payables, provisions, deferred income and other non-current liabilities

Income Statement Adjustments

Q2 2023 USD (m) Q2 2022 USD (m) Q2 2023 RMB (m) Q2 2022 RMB (m) Net Income (loss) (Reported) (46) 46 (325) 304 Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:







1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs 4 5 29 35 2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-

Syngenta transaction (non-cash) 5 6 33 38 3. Upgrade & Relocation related costs 1 2 5 13 4. Incentive plans (4) 14 (25) 94 5. ASBEs classifications COGS impact (24) (33) (165) (221) 6. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact 24 33 165 221 Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT) 6 27 42 180 Total Adjustments to EBITDA (3) 16 (23) 105 Adjustments to Financing Expenses - 4 - 24 Adjustments to Taxes







1. Taxes impact 1 1 5 7 Total adjustments to Net Income 5 30 37 197 Net Income (Adjusted) (41) 76 (288) 501



H1 2023 USD (m) H1 2022 USD (m) H1 2023 RMB (m) H1 2022 RMB (m) Net Income (loss) (Reported)) (34) 113 (242) 732 Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:







1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs 8 11 58 69 2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-

Syngenta transaction (non-cash) 11 11 74 73 3. Upgrade & Relocation related costs 1 4 10 25 4. Incentive plans (4) 10 (31) 68 5. ASBEs classifications COGS impact (53) (77) (368) (496) 6. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact 53 77 368 496 Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT) 16 36 111 235 Total Adjustments to EBITDA (4) 14 (27) 90 Adjustments to Financing Expenses - 4 - 24 Adjustments to Taxes







1. Taxes impact 1 2 10 13 Total adjustments to Net Income 15 37 101 246 Net Income (Adjusted) (20) 151 (141) 978 Notes: 1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs: a. Amortization of Legacy PPA of 2011 acquisition of Solutions (non-cash): Under ASBE, since the second combined reporting

for Q3 2017, the Company has inherited the historical "legacy" amortization charge that ChemChina previously was incurring in

respect of its acquisition of Solutions in 2011. This amortization is done in a linear manner on a quarterly basis, most of which will

have been completed by the end of 2020. b. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA (non-cash) and other acquisition-related costs: Related mainly to the non-cash

amortization of intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on

the ongoing performance of the companies acquired, as well as other M&A-related costs. 2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash): The proceeds from

the Divestment of crop protection products in connection with the approval by the EU Commission of the acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina,

net of taxes and transaction expenses, were paid to Syngenta in return for the transfer of a portfolio of products in Europe of similar nature and

economic value. Since the products acquired from Syngenta are of the same nature and with the same net economic value as those divested,

and since in 2018 the Company adjusted for the one-time gain that it made on the divested products, the additional amortization charge incurred

due to the written-up value of the acquired assets is also adjusted to present a consistent view of Divestment and Transfer transactions, which

had no net impact on the underlying economic performance of the Company. These additional amortization charges will continue until 2032 but

at a reducing rate, yet will still be at a meaningful level until 2028. 3. Upgrade & manufacturing facilities relocation-related costs: These charges all relate to the multi-year Upgrade & Relocation program in

China. As part of this program, production assets located in the old production sites in Jingzhou and Huai'An were relocated to new sites in 2020,

2021 and in the coming years. Since some of the older production assets may not be able to be relocated, some of these assets which are no

longer operational are being written off (or impaired), while for others, their economic life has been shortened and therefore will be depreciated

over a shorter period. Since these are older assets that were built many years ago and will be replaced by newer production facilities at the new

sites, and since the ongoing operations of the business will not be impacted thereby, the Company adjusts for the impact of all charges related

to the China Upgrade & Relocated program, which include mainly: (i) excess procurement costs incurred as the Company continued to fulfill

demand for its products, in order to protect its market position, through replacement sourcing at significantly higher costs from third-party suppliers

(ii) elevated idleness charges largely related to suspensions at the facilities being relocated These charges have significantly declined since the

second quarter of 2022, as the relocation and upgrade of the manufacturing Jingzhou site in China has been completed and is now at a high

level of operation. 4. Incentive plans: ADAMA granted certain of its employees, a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of 'phantom' awards linked to the Company's

share price. As such, the Company records an expense, or recognizes income, depending on the fluctuation in the Company's share price,

regardless of award exercises. To neutralize the impact of such share price movements on the measurement of the Company's performance

and expected employee compensation and to reflect the existing phantom awards, in the Company's adjusted financial performance, the LTI is

presented on an equity-settled basis in accordance with the value of the existing plan at the grant date. 5. ASBEs classifications COGS impact - according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs) are

classified under COGS. 6. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact - according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs) are

classified under COGS.

Exchange Rate Data for the Company's Principal Functional Currencies

June 30

Q2 Average

H1 Average 2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change EUR/USD 1.086 1.040 4.48 %

1.089 1.07 2.12 %

1.081 1.094 (1.18 %) USD/BRL 4.819 5.238 8.00 %

4.951 4.92 (0.62 %)

5.073 5.077 0.08 % USD/PLN 4.107 4.483 8.39 %

4.178 4.36 4.15 %

4.285 4.239 (1.07 %) USD/ZAR 18.657 16.103 (15.86 %)

18.649 15.57 (19.78 %)

18.192 15.409 (18.06 %) AUD/USD 0.663 0.687 (3.59 %)

0.669 0.72 (6.53 %)

0.676 0.720 (6.01 %) GBP/USD 1.262 1.211 4.27 %

1.262 1.21 4.27 %

1.233 1.299 (5.06 %) USD/ILS 3.700 3.500 (5.71 %)

3.700 3.50 (5.71 %)

3.592 3.270 (9.84 %) USD L 3M 3.40 % 2.29 % 1.11 bp

3.08 % 1.53 % 1.55 bp

2.65 % 1.03 % 1.62 bp



June 30

Q2 Average

H1 Average 2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change USD/RMB 7.226 6.711 7.66 %

7.009 6.611 6.01 %

6.925 6.481 6.85 % EUR/RMB 7.848 6.977 12.49 %

7.633 7.051 8.25 %

7.484 7.088 5.59 % RMB/BRL 0.667 0.780 14.55 %

0.706 0.744 5.08 %

0.733 0.783 6.49 % RMB/PLN 0.568 0.668 14.91 %

0.596 0.659 9.58 %

0.619 0.654 5.41 % RMB/ZAR 0.387 0.417 7.07 %

0.376 0.425 11.50 %

0.381 0.421 9.49 % AUD/RMB 4.788 4.613 3.80 %

4.688 4.731 (0.91 %)

4.683 4.663 0.43 % GBP/RMB 9.121 8.125 12.26 %

8.776 8.318 5.50 %

8.538 8.416 1.44 % RMB/ILS 0.512 0.522 1.81 %

0.520 0.505 (2.90 %)

0.519 0.505 (2.79 %) RMB Shibor 3M 2.168 % 2.00 % 0.168 bp

2.292 % 2.139 % 0.153 bp

2.352 % 2.276 % 0.076 bp

[1] CER - Constant Exchange Rates

[2] Sources: Rabobank, Agri Commodity Markets Research, July 2023 ; AgbioInvestor-Quarterly-Briefing-Service-PLUS_Q2-2023;

[3] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".

[4] The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q2 2023 and 2022 is 2,329.8 million shares.

[5] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".

[6] The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in H1 2023 and 2022 is 2,329.8 million shares.

