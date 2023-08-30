Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd: ADAMA Reports Second Quarter and First Half Year 2023 Results

Sales & profit impacted by channel destocking while the Company is exercising inventory management through selective procurement of high margin products
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Sales down 17% to $1,233 million (-12% in RMB terms; -15% in CER[1] terms), mainly reflecting 10% decrease in volume and 5% decrease in prices
- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $112 million vs. $240 million in Q2 2022
- Adjusted net loss of $41 million ; Reported net loss of $46 million
First Half Year 2023 Highlights:
- Sales down 14% to $2,492 million (-8% in RMB terms; -11% in CER terms), mainly reflecting 9% decrease in volume and 2% decrease in prices
- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $277 million vs. $441 million in H1 2022
- Adjusted net loss of $20 million ; Reported net loss of $34 million
BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2023.
Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of ADAMA, said, "Agricultural markets are cyclical in nature and the market we are seeing in 2023 is an adjustment to the market overstocking in 2022, leading ADAMA's performance to be impacted in the quarter both by lower volumes as well as softer pricing. In response the Company has implemented a cross-company turnaround plan to improve cashflow and profit. In the second quarter the Company has already begun to clear out its high-cost inventory while being selective regarding new procurement, focusing on high margin products, in line with the Company's goal to improve the quality of business and its portfolio mix. Additional steps have also been taken to ensure OPEX is well managed. While the consumption of high-cost inventory impacts the results in the short term, we already see the positive impact of the reduction of procurement reaching positive cashflow in the quarter. We believe these steps will support ADAMA, positioning it better to capture opportunities in the current market cycle."
Table 1. Financial Performance Summary
USD (m)
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Q2
2023
Q2
2022
% Change
Q2
2023
Q2
2022
Q2
2023
Q2
2022
% Change
Revenues
1,233
1,479
(17 %)
-
-
1,233
1,479
(17 %)
Gross profit
253
399
(36 %)
24
38
277
437
(37 %)
% of sales
20.6 %
27.0 %
22.5 %
29.6 %
Operating income (EBIT)
40
143
(72 %)
6
27
46
170
(73 %)
% of sales
3.3 %
9.6 %
3.8 %
11.5 %
Income before taxes
(56)
57
6
31
(50)
88
% of sales
(4.5 %)
3.9 %
(4.0 %)
6.0 %
Net income
(46)
46
5
30
(41)
76
% of sales
(3.8 %)
3.1 %
(3.3 %)
5.1 %
EPS
- USD
(0.0199)
0.0198
(0.0177)
0.0326
- RMB
(0.1397)
0.1307
(0.1238)
0.2152
EBITDA
115
224
(49 %)
(3)
16
112
240
(53 %)
% of sales
9.3 %
15.1 %
9.1 %
16.2 %
USD (m)
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
H1
2023
H1
2022
% Change
H1
2023
H1
2022
H1
2023
H1
2022
% Change
Revenues
2,492
2,899
(14 %)
-
-
2,492
2,899
(14 %)
Gross profit
563
767
(27 %)
54
85
617
852
(28 %)
% of sales
22.6 %
26.4 %
24.8 %
29.4 %
Operating income (EBIT)
132
267
(51 %)
16
36
148
303
(51 %)
% of sales
5.3 %
9.2 %
5.9 %
10.4 %
Income before taxes
(45)
129
16
40
(29)
168
% of sales
(1.8 %)
4.4 %
(1.2 %)
5.8 %
Net income
(34)
113
15
37
(20)
151
% of sales
(1.4 %)
3.9 %
(0.8 %)
5.2 %
EPS
- USD
(0.0147)
0.0487
(0.0084)
0.0648
- RMB
(0.1039)
0.3142
(0.0604)
0.4197
EBITDA
281
427
(34 %)
(4)
14
277
441
(37 %)
% of sales
11.3 %
14.7 %
11.1 %
15.2 %
Notes:
•"As Reported" denotes the Company's financial statements according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the
•Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of
•The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q2 & H1 2023 and 2022 is 2,329.8 million
•In this table and all tables in this release numbers may not sum due to rounding.
The general crop protection market environment[2]
Over Q2 2023 the price trend of crop commodities was mixed, with corn, wheat and soybean prices continuing to decline while sugar and rice prices increased. Overall, crop commodity prices remain above the 10-yr average and global planted area remains high compared to previous years, supporting healthy input demand from farmers.
Despite relatively healthy farmer consumption, crop protection sales into the distribution channel have slowed down significantly due to high channel inventory levels, following channel loading in 2022. In addition, the distribution channel across all geographies is opting to buy crop inputs on a "just in time" basis and striving to carry minimal inventory given wide high interest rate environment outside China and abundant supply of CP products. This trend, coupled with the ongoing decline in Active Ingredients prices coming out of China, is putting pressure on crop protection prices.
Portfolio Development Update
Product Launches, Registrations & Formulation Mastery Update:
During the second quarter of 2023 ADAMA continued to register and launch multiple new products in markets across the globe, adding on to its differentiated product portfolio. New Product Introductions (NPI) percentage out of the full year sales of 2022 reached 22%, referring to products launched over the past 5 years. Differentiated products include products that are based on recently off-patented active ingredients (AI's) that have been classified as high commercial potential - "Core Leap" AI's, and products that are based on unique proprietary formulations, products with more than one mode of action, and biologicals.
Select launches of differentiated products during the second quarter of 2023 in select countries include:
- Launch in the USA of Fullscript, a dual mode herbicide for rice, part of the FullPage® rice cropping solution, in collaboration with Rice Tech.
Fullscript is the first product to be launched based on Sesgama ADAMA's proprietary formulation technology platform for high-load and other challenging formulations, enabling less use of co-formulants, transport and packaging materials per acre treated with a resulting improved product sustainability profile.
Select registrations of differentiated products during second quarter of 2023 in select countries include:
- Registration in Poland for Mastercop ACT®, a natural copper-based fungicide, based on ADAMA's proprietary Formulation Mastery technology for low dose products minimizing environmental load (enabling over 50% reduction in copper usage per hectare compared to conventional copper fungicides) and while maintaining its efficacy through optimization of delivery mechanisms Mastercop ACT® is intended to control a range of fungal and bacterial diseases on a wide range of crops including grapes, pome fruits, stone fruits, fruiting vegetables and tuber crops. According to EU regulations, once a registration is achieved in one of the countries in a regulatory zone, registration can be expediated in other countries within the same regulatory zone. Poland is part of the Central Zone, which also includes Germany.
- In Q2 2023, the Company continued with the roll out of products based on the active ingredient Prothioconazole and ADAMA's Asorbital® formulation mastery technology platform, for optimized penetration and enhanced long-lasting protection. These include the registration of Avastel® in Sweden and Turkey, Soratel® in Lithuania and registration of Maganic® in Sweden and Turkey.
- Registration in Greece of Timeline® FX, a unique three-way spring foliar herbicide mixture providing cross-spectrum protection for cereals against broadleaf and grass weeds.
Select patents granted during second quarter of 2023 in select countries include:
- Patent granted in Australia for Sesgama.
- First patent granted for Soratel® in Morocco . Soratel® is based on ADAMA's proprietary Formulation Mastery technology platform Asorbital®
- Patent granted for ADAMA's proprietary T.O.V. formulation technology in China and Ukraine .
Financial Highlights
Revenues in the second quarter declined by approximately 17% (-12% in RMB terms; -15% in CER terms) to $1,233 million, reflecting a decrease of 10% in volumes and a decrease of 5% in prices. The lower sales reflect market dynamics of channel destocking in light of high interest rates and a "wait and see" approach, given the market overstocking in 2022 and declining active ingredient and raw material costs impacting the crop protection market pricing. Additionally, sales were also impacted by negative weather conditions in certain geographies.
These results brought the revenues in the first half of 2023 to $2,492 million, a decline of approximately 14% (-8% in RMB terms; -11% in CER terms), reflecting a decrease of 9% in volumes and a decrease of 2% in prices. This is in comparison to the record sales the Company achieved in 2022, which reflected the high demand due to supply uncertainty in the market.
Table 2. Regional Sales Performance
Q2 2023
$m
Q2 2022
$m
Change
USD
Change
CER
H1 2023
$m
H1 2022
$m
Change
USD
Change
CER
Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME)*
334
365
(8.4 %)
(5.4 %)
765
794
(3.7 %)
2.5 %
North America
225
278
(19.1 %)
(18.6 %)
436
562
(22.4 %)
(21.9 %)
Latin America
329
379
(13.1 %)
(14.7 %)
562
613
(8.3 %)
(10.1 %)
Asia Pacific*
345
458
(24.6 %)
(20.7 %)
729
930
(21.6 %)
(16.3 %)
Of which China
141
213
(33.6 %)
(30.8 %)
323
449
(28.1 %)
(23.0 %)
Total
1,233
1,479
(16.6 %)
(15.0 %)
2,492
2,899
(14.0 %)
(10.9 %)
CER: Constant Exchange Rates
* 2022 denote proforma sales. As of 2023, the India, Middle East & Africa (IMA) region has been
Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME): Sales in EAME in constant exchange rates were lower in the quarter due to a decrease in volumes exacerbated by negative weather conditions and high inventory levels in the market, and higher in the half year period, reflecting generally higher prices in comparison to the same periods in 2022. While prices were higher on a year-to-year basis, market prices are currently presenting a downward trend. The fungicide Soratel® based on ADAMA's Asorbital® formulation mastery technology, continues to be well received in the UK.
North America : Consumer & Professional Solutions - Sales were impacted by lower demand following inflationary pressures and high channel inventories.
In the US Ag market the channel is lowering inventory levels due to high interest rates with demand focusing on "just-in-time" supply from producers. Sales were also impacted by drought in the Mid-West and pressure on prices following channel destocking.
Sales in Canada increased as the Company expanded its product portfolio during 2022, while pricing in the market was more insulated with overall market inventories better controlled.
Latin America : Brazil - strong competition and channel destocking put pressure on prices led to a decline in sales, while the Company is successfully consuming the high-cost inventory accumulated.
In LATAM, sales are supported by the strong performance of the biologicals portfolio. Looking forward, El Niño is expected to have a positive effect on rainfall in the South of LATAM.
Asia-Pacific (APAC):
In China, the market is experiencing oversupply and pricing pressure impacting both the branded and industrial sales, while the branded portfolio was significantly supported by the sales of differentiated products.
Sales in the wider APAC & Pacific region were negatively impacted by strong competition from China and by the commencement and negative impact of El Niño.
In India sales were impacted by the delayed Monsoon season.
Gross Profit reported in the second quarter reached $253 million (gross margin of 20.6%) compared to $399 million (gross margin of 27.0%) in the same quarter last year and reached $563 million (gross margin of 22.6%) in the half year period compared to $767 million (gross margin of 26.4%) last year.
Adjustments to reported results: The adjusted gross profit includes reclassification of all inventory impairment, taxes and surcharge and excludes certain transportation costs (classified under operating expenses).
Excluding the impact of the abovementioned adjusted items, adjusted gross profit in the second quarter reached $277 million (gross margin of 22.5%) compared to $437 million (gross margin of 29.6%) in the same quarter last year and reached $617 million (gross margin of 24.8%) in the half year period compared to $852 million (gross margin of 29.4%) last year.
The decline in gross profit in the second quarter and half year period was due to the decline in sales, as described above, high-cost inventory and exchange rates. These impacts were slightly moderated by the improvement in the Company's sales mix of higher margin products.
Operating expenses reported in the second quarter and half year period of 2023 were $213 million (17.3% of sales) and $431 million (17.3% of sales), compared to $256 million (17.3% of sales) and $500 million (17.2% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.
Adjustments to reported results: please refer to the explanation regarding adjustments to the gross profit in respect to certain transportation costs, taxes and surcharges and inventory impairment.
Additionally, the Company recorded certain non-operational items within its reported operating expenses amounting to $6 million in Q2 2023 in comparison to $22 million in Q2 2022 and $15 in H1 2023 in comparison to $28 in H1 2022. These include mainly (i) non-cash amortization charges in respect of Transfer Assets received from Syngenta related to the 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta acquisition, (ii) charges related to the non-cash amortization of intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired, and (iii) incentive plans - share-based compensation. For further details on these non-operational items, please see the appendix to this release.
Excluding the impact of the abovementioned non-operational items, adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter and half year period were $231 million (18.7% of sales) and $469 million (18.8% of sales), compared to $268 million (18.1% of sales) and $549 million (18.9% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.
The operating expenses were lower in the second quarter and half year period of 2023 mainly due to Company OPEX management measures, lower transportation and logistics costs, an adjustment of a provision for success-based compensation, and the positive impact of exchange rates. Additionally, in the first half year of 2023 the company did not increase the doubtful debt provision that was recorded for trade receivables in Ukraine during the first half year of 2022.
Operating income reported in the second quarter amounted to $40 million (3.3% of sales) compared to $143 million (9.6% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $132 million (5.3% of sales) in the half year period compared to $267 million (9.2% of sales) last year.
Excluding the impact of the abovementioned non-operational items, adjusted operating income in the second quarter amounted to $46 million (3.8% of sales) compared to $170 million (11.5% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $148 million (5.9% of sales) in the half year period compared to $303 million (10.4% of sales) in the same period last year.
EBITDA reported in the second quarter amounted to $115 million (9.3% of sales) compared to $224 million (15.1% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $281 million (11.3% of sales) in the half year period compared to $427 million (14.7% of sales) last year.
Excluding the impact of the abovementioned non-operational items, adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter amounted to $112 million (9.1% of sales) compared to $240 million (16.2% of sales) in the same quarter last year and amounted to $277 million (11.1% of sales) in the half year period compared to $441 million (15.2% of sales) last year.
Adjusted Financial expenses amounted to $96 million in the second quarter and $177 million in the half year period, compared to $82 million and $134 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The higher financial expenses were mainly driven by higher bank interest expenses due to the sharp increase in interest rates and an increase in short-term loans as well as higher hedging costs on exchange rates. These financial expenses were moderated by the net effect of lower Israeli CPI on the ILS-denominated, CPI-linked bonds.
Adjusted taxes on income in the second quarter amounted to an income of $8 million and an income of $10 million in the half year period, compared to tax expenses of $12 million and $18 million in the corresponding periods last year. The tax income in the second quarter and half year period of 2023 was mainly due to losses before tax, in addition to a tax income due to the non-cash impact of the stronger BRL on the value of non-monetary tax assets and the method of calculation of tax assets related to unrealized profits.
Net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company reported in the second quarter was $46 million and $34 million in the half-year period, compared to net income of $46 million (3.1% of sales) and $113 million (3.9% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.
Excluding the impact of the abovementioned extraordinary and non-operational charges, adjusted net loss in the second quarter was $41 million, and $20 million in the half-year period, compared to net income of $76 million (5.1% of sales), and $151 million (5.2% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively.
Trade working capital as of June 30, 2023, was $2,844 million compared to $2,664 million as of June 2022, and compared to $2,634 million as of December 31, 2022 . Following the Company's implementation of strict procurement practices, inventory held by the Company reached $2,307 million as of June 30, 2023, in comparison to $2,430 million as of December 31, 2022 . The increase in working capital compared to the end of 2022 was following the Company's implementation of strict procurement practices, as mentioned, which led to lower trade payables and a decrease in the level of inventory held by the company.
Cash Flow: Operating cash flow of $405 million was generated in the second quarter and $19 million consumed in the half year period in 2023, compared to $71 million generated in the second quarter and $215 million consumed in the half year period in 2022. The higher cash flow generated in the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the procurement of goods.
Net cash used in investing activities was $69 million in the second quarter and $162 million in the first half period in 2023, compared to $107 million and $197 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The cash used in investing activities in the second quarter and first half period of 2023 included investments in new production facilities in ADAMA Anpon, investments in manufacturing capabilities in Israel and investments in intangible assets relating to ADAMA's global registrations as well as the acquisition of AgriNova New Zealand in Q1 2023.
Free cash flow of $288 million was generated in the second quarter and $254 million consumed in the half-year period compared to $83 million consumed in the second quarter and $469 million consumed in the corresponding periods last year, respectively, reflecting the aforementioned operating and investing cash flow dynamics as well as the prioritization of investments.
Table 3. Revenues by operating segment
Sales by segment
Q2 2023
USD (m)
%
Q2 2022
USD (m)
%
H1 2023
USD (m)
%
H1 2022
USD (m)
%
Crop Protection
1,145
93 %
1,327
90 %
2,291
92 %
2,598
90 %
Intermediates and Ingredients
89
7 %
152
10 %
201
8 %
301
10 %
Total
1,233
100 %
1,479
100 %
2,492
100 %
2,899
100 %
Sales by product category
Q2 2023
USD (m)
%
Q2 2022
USD (m)
%
H1 2023
USD (m)
%
H1 2022
USD (m)
%
Herbicides
528
43 %
702
47 %
1,104
44 %
1,361
47 %
Insecticides
352
29 %
393
27 %
686
28 %
744
26 %
Fungicides
264
21 %
232
16 %
502
20 %
493
17 %
Intermediates and Ingredients
89
7 %
152
10 %
201
8 %
301
10 %
Total
1,233
100 %
1,479
100 %
2,492
100 %
2,899
100 %
Note: the sales split by product category is provided for convenience purposes only and is not representative of the way the Company is
Further Information
All filings of the Company, together with a presentation of the key financial highlights of the period, can be accessed through the Company website at www.adama.com.
About ADAMA
ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, state-of-the art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities, together with a culture that empowers our people in markets around the world to listen to farmers and ideate from the field. This uniquely positions ADAMA to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.
Abridged Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements
The following abridged consolidated financial statements and notes have been prepared as described in Note 1 in this appendix. While prepared based on the principles of Chinese Accounting Standards (ASBE), they do not contain all of the information which either ASBE or IFRS would require for a complete set of financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of both ADAMA Ltd. and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. as filed with the Shenzhen and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, respectively.
Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a one-time or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers.
Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the Second Quarter
Adjusted[3]
Q2 2023
USD (m)
Q2 2022
USD (m)
Q2 2023
RMB (m)
Q2 2022
RMB (m)
Revenues
1,233
1,479
8,643
9,780
Cost of Sales
943
1,029
6,609
6,800
Other costs
13
13
89
87
Gross profit
277
437
1,945
2,893
% of revenue
22.5 %
29.6 %
22.5 %
29.6 %
Selling & Distribution expenses
185
209
1,297
1,383
General & Administrative expenses
30
47
208
309
Research & Development expenses
18
22
128
143
Other operating expenses
(2)
(10)
(13)
(66)
Total operating expenses
231
268
1,620
1,770
% of revenue
18.7 %
18.1 %
18.7 %
18.1 %
Operating income (EBIT)
46
170
325
1,123
% of revenue
3.8 %
11.5 %
3.8 %
11.5 %
Financial expenses
96
82
673
540
Income before taxes
(50)
88
(348)
583
Taxes on Income
)8(
12
(59)
82
Net Income
(41)
76
(288)
501
% of revenue
(3.3 %)
5.1 %
(3.3 %)
5.1 %
Adjustments
5
30
37
197
Reported Net income
(46)
46
(325)
304
% of revenue
(3.8 %)
3.1 %
(3.8 %)
3.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA
112
240
783
1,585
% of revenue
9.1 %
16.2 %
9.1 %
16.2 %
Adjusted EPS[4]- Basic
(0.0177)
0.0326
(0.1238)
0.2152
- Diluted
(0.0177)
0.0326
(0.1238)
0.2152
Reported EPS[2] - Basic
(0.0199)
0.0198
(0.1397)
0.1307
- Diluted
(0.0199)
0.0198
(0.1397)
0.1307
Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the First Half
Adjusted[5]
H1 2023
USD (m)
H1 2022
USD (m)
H1 2023
RMB (m)
H1 2022
RMB (m)
Revenues
2,492
2,899
17,253
18,796
Cost of Sales
1,852
2,027
12,827
13,138
Other costs
22
21
157
135
Gross profit
617
852
4,270
5,522
% of revenue
24.8 %
29.4 %
24.7 %
29.4 %
Selling & Distribution expenses
371
408
2,568
2,646
General & Administrative expenses
69
93
475
606
Research & Development expenses
38
42
263
274
Other operating expenses
(8)
5
(56)
29
Total operating expenses
469
549
3,249
3,555
% of revenue
18.8 %
18.9 %
18.8 %
18.9 %
Operating income (EBIT)
148
303
1,021
1,967
% of revenue
5.9 %
10.4 %
5.9 %
10.5 %
Financial expenses
177
134
1,228
875
Income before taxes
(29)
168
(207)
1,092
Taxes on Income
(10)
18
(67)
115
Net Income
(20)
151
(141)
978
% of revenue
(0.8 %)
5.2 %
(0.8 %)
5.2 %
Adjustments
15
37
101
246
Reported Net income
(34)
113
(242)
732
% of revenue
(1.4 %)
3.9 %
(1.4 %)
3.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA
277
441
1,914
2,862
% of revenue
11.1 %
15.2 %
11.1 %
15.2 %
Adjusted EPS[6] - Basic
(0.0084)
0.0648
(0.0604)
0.4197
- Diluted
(0.0084)
0.0648
(0.0604)
0.4197
Reported EPS[2]- Basic
(0.0147)
0.0487
(0.1039)
0.3142
- Diluted
(0.0147)
0.0487
(0.1039)
0.3142
Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet
June 30
2023
USD (m)
June 30
2022
USD (m)
June 30
2023
RMB (m)
June 30
2022
RMB (m)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash at bank and on hand
637
491
4,605
3,297
Bills and accounts receivable
1,421
1,606
10,264
10,780
Inventories
2,307
2,320
16,668
15,569
Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses
269
351
1,941
2,358
Total current assets
4,633
4,768
33,478
32,003
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
1,747
1,674
12,624
11,234
Rights of use assets
89
72
641
486
Intangible assets, net
1,472
1,488
10,634
9,984
Deferred tax assets
244
160
1,760
1,073
Other non-current assets
106
109
766
730
Total non-current assets
3,657
3,503
26,424
23,507
Total assets
8,290
8,271
59,902
55,510
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Loans and credit from banks and other lenders
1,236
488
8,934
3,273
Bills and accounts payable
892
1,271
6,442
8,528
Other current liabilities
948
855
6,853
5,739
Total current liabilities
3,076
2,614
22,228
17,540
Long-term liabilities:
Loans and credit from banks and other lenders
453
640
3,276
4,292
Debentures
1,029
1,120
7,433
7,517
Deferred tax liabilities
46
58
333
392
Employee benefits
106
115
763
769
Other long-term liabilities
308
367
2,224
2,461
Total long-term liabilities
1,942
2,299
14,029
15,433
Total liabilities
5,018
4,913
36,257
32,973
Equity
Total equity
3,272
3,358
23,645
22,537
Total liabilities and equity
8,290
8,271
59,902
55,510
Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the Second Quarter
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Cash flow from operating activities
405
71
2,840
468
Cash flow from operating activities
405
71
2,840
468
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets
(85)
(107)
(598)
(707)
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and others
1
10
5
67
Acquisition of subsidiaries
0
0
-
-
Other investing activities
16
(10)
112
(65)
Cash flow used for investing activities
(69)
(107)
(482)
(705)
Financing activities:
Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders
73
222
510
1,466
Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders
(200)
(150)
(1,400)
(992)
Interest payment and other
(49)
(53)
(342)
(353)
Dividends to shareholders
(9)
(3)
(63)
(19)
Other financing activities
(22)
(79)
(155)
(523)
Cash flow from (used for) financing activities
(207)
(64)
(1,450)
(421)
Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents
(3)
(4)
183
174
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
126
(103)
1,092
(484)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
506
579
3,479
3,674
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
633
475
4,571
3,191
Free Cash Flow
288
(83)
2,021
(551)
Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the First Half
H1 2023
H1 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Cash flow from operating activities
(19)
(215)
(65)
(1,346)
Cash flow from operating activities
(19)
(215)
(65)
(1,346)
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets
(170)
(199)
(1,178)
(1,292)
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and others
4
11
31
70
Acquisition of subsidiaries
(22)
0
(148)
-
Other investing activities
25
(9)
175
(57)
Cash flow used for investing activities
(162)
(197)
(1,121)
(1,279)
Financing activities:
Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders
598
374
4,105
2,435
Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders
(229)
(177)
(1,599)
(1,164)
Interest payment and other
(75)
(63)
(522)
(413)
Dividends to shareholders
(9)
(3)
(63)
(19)
Other financing activities
(75)
(144)
(520)
(934)
Cash flow from (used for) financing activities
210
(12)
1,401
(94)
Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents
(2)
(4)
130
150
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
26
(428)
345
(2,569)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
607
903
4,255
5,759
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
633
475
4,571
3,191
Free Cash Flow
(254)
(469)
(1,689)
(2,999)
Notes to Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements
Note 1: Basis of preparation
Basis of presentation and accounting policies: The abridged consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 incorporate the financial statements of ADAMA Ltd. and of all of its subsidiaries (the "Company"), including Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ("Solutions") and its subsidiaries.
The Company has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (ASBE) issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MoF") and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the MoF (collectively referred to as "ASBE").
The abridged consolidated financial statements contained in this release are presented in both Chinese Renminbi (RMB), as the Company's shares are traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as in United States dollars ($) as this is the major currency in which the Company's business is conducted. For the purposes of this release, a customary convenience translation has been used for the translation from RMB to US dollars, with Income Statement and Cash Flow items being translated using the quarterly average exchange rate, and Balance Sheet items being translated using the exchange rate at the end of the period.
The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimated.
Note 2: Abridged Financial Statements
For ease of use, the financial statements shown in this release have been abridged as follows:
Abridged Consolidated Income Statement:
- "Gross profit" in this release is revenue less costs of goods sold, taxes and surcharges, inventory impairment and other idleness charges (in addition to those already included in costs of goods sold); part of the idleness charges is removed in the Adjusted financial statements
- "Other operating expenses" includes impairment losses (not including inventory impairment); gain (loss) from disposal of assets and non-operating income and expenses
- "Operating expenses" in this release differ from those in the formally reported financial statements in that certain transportation costs have been reclassified from COGS to Operating Expenses.
- "Financial expenses" includes net financing expenses and gains/losses from changes in fair value.
Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet:
- "Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses" includes financial assets held for trading; financial assets in respect of derivatives; prepayments; other receivables; and other current assets
- "Fixed assets, net" includes fixed assets and construction in progress
- "Intangible assets, net" includes intangible assets and goodwill
- "Other non-current assets" includes other equity investments; long-term equity investments; long-term receivables; investment property; and other non-current assets
- "Loans and credit from banks and other lenders" includes short-term loans and non-current liabilities due within one year
- "Other current liabilities" includes financial liabilities in respect of derivatives; payables for employee benefits, taxes, interest, dividends and others; advances from customers and other current liabilities
- "Other long-term liabilities" includes long-term payables, provisions, deferred income and other non-current liabilities
Income Statement Adjustments
Q2 2023
USD (m)
Q2 2022
USD (m)
Q2 2023
RMB (m)
Q2 2022
RMB (m)
Net Income (loss) (Reported)
(46)
46
(325)
304
Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:
1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs
4
5
29
35
2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-
5
6
33
38
3. Upgrade & Relocation related costs
1
2
5
13
4. Incentive plans
(4)
14
(25)
94
5. ASBEs classifications COGS impact
(24)
(33)
(165)
(221)
6. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact
24
33
165
221
Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT)
6
27
42
180
Total Adjustments to EBITDA
(3)
16
(23)
105
Adjustments to Financing Expenses
-
4
-
24
Adjustments to Taxes
1. Taxes impact
1
1
5
7
Total adjustments to Net Income
5
30
37
197
Net Income (Adjusted)
(41)
76
(288)
501
H1 2023
USD (m)
H1 2022
USD (m)
H1 2023
RMB (m)
H1 2022
RMB (m)
Net Income (loss) (Reported))
(34)
113
(242)
732
Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:
1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs
8
11
58
69
2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-
11
11
74
73
3. Upgrade & Relocation related costs
1
4
10
25
4. Incentive plans
(4)
10
(31)
68
5. ASBEs classifications COGS impact
(53)
(77)
(368)
(496)
6. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact
53
77
368
496
Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT)
16
36
111
235
Total Adjustments to EBITDA
(4)
14
(27)
90
Adjustments to Financing Expenses
-
4
-
24
Adjustments to Taxes
1. Taxes impact
1
2
10
13
Total adjustments to Net Income
15
37
101
246
Net Income (Adjusted)
(20)
151
(141)
978
Notes:
1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs:
a. Amortization of Legacy PPA of 2011 acquisition of Solutions (non-cash): Under ASBE, since the second combined reporting
b. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA (non-cash) and other acquisition-related costs: Related mainly to the non-cash
2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash): The proceeds from
3. Upgrade & manufacturing facilities relocation-related costs: These charges all relate to the multi-year Upgrade & Relocation program in
4. Incentive plans: ADAMA granted certain of its employees, a long-term incentive (LTI) in the form of 'phantom' awards linked to the Company's
5. ASBEs classifications COGS impact - according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs) are
6. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact - according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs) are
Exchange Rate Data for the Company's Principal Functional Currencies
June 30
Q2 Average
H1 Average
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
EUR/USD
1.086
1.040
4.48 %
1.089
1.07
2.12 %
1.081
1.094
(1.18 %)
USD/BRL
4.819
5.238
8.00 %
4.951
4.92
(0.62 %)
5.073
5.077
0.08 %
USD/PLN
4.107
4.483
8.39 %
4.178
4.36
4.15 %
4.285
4.239
(1.07 %)
USD/ZAR
18.657
16.103
(15.86 %)
18.649
15.57
(19.78 %)
18.192
15.409
(18.06 %)
AUD/USD
0.663
0.687
(3.59 %)
0.669
0.72
(6.53 %)
0.676
0.720
(6.01 %)
GBP/USD
1.262
1.211
4.27 %
1.262
1.21
4.27 %
1.233
1.299
(5.06 %)
USD/ILS
3.700
3.500
(5.71 %)
3.700
3.50
(5.71 %)
3.592
3.270
(9.84 %)
USD L 3M
3.40 %
2.29 %
1.11 bp
3.08 %
1.53 %
1.55 bp
2.65 %
1.03 %
1.62 bp
June 30
Q2 Average
H1 Average
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
USD/RMB
7.226
6.711
7.66 %
7.009
6.611
6.01 %
6.925
6.481
6.85 %
EUR/RMB
7.848
6.977
12.49 %
7.633
7.051
8.25 %
7.484
7.088
5.59 %
RMB/BRL
0.667
0.780
14.55 %
0.706
0.744
5.08 %
0.733
0.783
6.49 %
RMB/PLN
0.568
0.668
14.91 %
0.596
0.659
9.58 %
0.619
0.654
5.41 %
RMB/ZAR
0.387
0.417
7.07 %
0.376
0.425
11.50 %
0.381
0.421
9.49 %
AUD/RMB
4.788
4.613
3.80 %
4.688
4.731
(0.91 %)
4.683
4.663
0.43 %
GBP/RMB
9.121
8.125
12.26 %
8.776
8.318
5.50 %
8.538
8.416
1.44 %
RMB/ILS
0.512
0.522
1.81 %
0.520
0.505
(2.90 %)
0.519
0.505
(2.79 %)
RMB Shibor 3M
2.168 %
2.00 %
0.168 bp
2.292 %
2.139 %
0.153 bp
2.352 %
2.276 %
0.076 bp
[1] CER - Constant Exchange Rates
[2] Sources: Rabobank, Agri Commodity Markets Research, July 2023 ; AgbioInvestor-Quarterly-Briefing-Service-PLUS_Q2-2023;
[3] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".
[4] The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q2 2023 and 2022 is 2,329.8 million shares.
[5] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".
[6] The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in H1 2023 and 2022 is 2,329.8 million shares.
Contact
Rivka Neufeld
Zhujun Wang
Global Investor Relations
China Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd