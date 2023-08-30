Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market worth $687 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) model industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, revolutionizing the landscape of preclinical cancer research and personalized medicine. PDX models, which involve implanting patient tumor tissue directly into immunodeficient mice, faithfully replicate the complexity and heterogeneity of human tumors, enabling more accurate drug testing and therapeutic development. Anticipated advancements in genome editing, immune system reconstitution, and organoid technology will refine PDX models, enhancing their predictive value and expanding their applicability to various cancer types. Collaborations between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms will propel the development of large, diverse PDX repositories linked to comprehensive patient data, accelerating drug discovery, biomarker identification, and treatment optimization. As PDX models become increasingly integrated into clinical decision-making, the near future holds the promise of more effective, individualized cancer therapies, ultimately improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of oncology.

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $366 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $687 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are the accuracy of drug testing, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the usefulness of PDX models to identify relevant biomarkers for disease diagnosis. However, significant operational costs associated with patient derived xenograft/ PDX model are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market"

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $366 million Estimated Value by 2028 $687 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4 % Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Implantation Method, Tumor Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research Key Market Drivers Growing demand for personalized medicine

Mouse model type accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

Among the types, the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market is segmented into mouse model, and rat model. In 2023, the mouse model segment accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to biological similarities of the mice model with human tumors, and the availability of immunodeficient strains is expected to form the largest share segment in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

The respiratory tumor type segment is the fastest-growing segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

In 2023, the respiratory tumor type segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the tumor type segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising prevalence of lung cancer. The market is also driven by increasing focus on the drug development of respiratory tumor models after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

The Asia Pacific patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of precision medicine and a rise in the number of drug development processes. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services.

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing demand for personalized medicine

2. Continuous support for cancer research from the public & private sectors

3. Rising pharma R&D

Restraints:

1. High cost of personalized PDX models

2. Stringent guidelines for the use of animal models in cancer research

Opportunities:

1. Rising demand for humanized PDX models

2. Emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research

Challenges:

1. Limitations of PDX models

Key Market Players:

The market for patient-derived xenograft/ PDX models is highly fragmented, with key players strategizing to capture a majority of the market. Prominent players in the market are JSR Corporation (Japan), Wuxi Apptec (China), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Oncodesign Precision Medicine (France), Inotiv, Inc. (US), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Hera BioLabs (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany), Xentech (France), Urosphere (France), Altogen Labs (US), Abnova Corporation (US), Genesis Biotechnology Group (US), Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Creative Animodel (US), BioDuro-Sundia (US), Aragen Life Sciences (India), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Certis Oncology Solutions (US), InnoSer (Netherlands), IVRS AB (Sweden), Beijing IDMO Co. Ltd. (China), and Shanghai Chempartner Co. Ltd. (China)., among others

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Advantages:

Clinical Relevance: PDX models closely mimic the genetic and histological characteristics of human tumors, providing researchers with a more accurate representation of disease progression and treatment responses compared to traditional cell line models. This enhances the translational potential of findings from preclinical studies to clinical applications.

Heterogeneity Preservation: PDX models maintain the intratumoral heterogeneity observed in patients' tumors, allowing researchers to study diverse cell populations within a single model. This mirrors the complexity of cancer biology and aids in understanding mechanisms of resistance and response to therapies.

Personalized Medicine: PDX models can be established from individual patient samples, enabling researchers to test the efficacy of various treatment regimens on a patient-specific basis. This facilitates the development of personalized treatment strategies tailored to a patient's unique genetic makeup and tumor characteristics.

Drug Development and Screening: PDX models serve as valuable tools for evaluating the effectiveness of new drugs and therapies before clinical trials. This enables researchers to identify promising compounds and eliminate less effective ones early in the drug development process, saving time and resources.

Biomarker Discovery: PDX models facilitate the identification of biomarkers associated with treatment response or resistance. This assists in selecting patients who are most likely to benefit from specific therapies and enables the development of companion diagnostics.

In Vivo Studies: PDX models allow researchers to study tumor-host interactions and the tumor microenvironment in an in vivo context, providing insights into how these factors influence cancer progression and therapy outcomes.

Reduced Reliance on Animal Models: PDX models help reduce the need for traditional cell line-based models or direct testing on patients. This contributes to the ethical use of animals in research and provides more relevant data for decision-making.

Collaborative Research: The establishment of PDX repositories and databases encourages collaboration between research institutions, enabling data sharing, validation of findings, and the development of standardized protocols.

Clinical Predictive Value: As PDX models become more sophisticated and well-characterized, their ability to predict patient responses to therapies improves, potentially aiding clinicians in making informed treatment decisions.

Market Growth: The growing recognition of PDX models' benefits has spurred investment in technology advancements, leading to a thriving market offering a range of services, including PDX model generation, maintenance, and data analysis.

In essence, the advantages of PDX models make them an indispensable tool in the pursuit of advancing cancer research, improving drug development pipelines, and ultimately enhancing patient care through more effective and tailored treatment strategies.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, Crown Bioscience, Inc., a subsidiary of JSR Life Sciences, entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with ERS Genomics Limited. This agreement granted Crown Bioscience complete global access to ERS's foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, enabling the company to utilize CRISPR/Cas9 for genetic editing on a global scale. Under the provisions of this agreement, Crown Bioscience broadened its capabilities in genetic manipulation. The company is exploring the potential of gene editing within three-dimensional models of patient-derived tumor organoids.

In July 2022, GemPharmatech entered into a strategic licensing arrangement with Charles River Laboratories, Inc. This partnership entails the exclusive distribution rights for GemPharmatech's advanced NOD CRISPR Prkdc Il2r gamma (NCG) mouse lines within the North American region.

In November 2021, Inotiv announced the completion of the acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp., a leading global provider of research models and services.

