Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30
[30.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,151,951.00
|USD
|0
|61,180,796.50
|6.0265
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,227,930.00
|EUR
|0
|17,707,253.05
|5.4856
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|0
|37,467,658.49
|8.1223
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,286,398.20
|7.5937
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,514,473.99
|98.5682