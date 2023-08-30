JBL's latest Wi-Fi speaker range combines iconic retro design with industry-first integration of simultaneous voice assistants*

Introducing the JBL Authentics series. Striking sound performance meets timeless retro design inspired by JBL's heritage. The portable JBL Authentics 300 is a true decorative piece of the home, an all-encompassing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker delivers room-filling professional sound to envelop you in 360-immersive audio with portability to carry your music anywhere in your home. The JBL Authentics 200 and JBL Authentics 500 home speakers complete the all-new JBL Authentics series, available September 17th.

Room-filling sound throughout the home

Be at the center of your favorite song as the JBL Authentics 300 invites you to experience music like never before. For those looking for superior sound in and around the house, the JBL Authentics 300 offers portable high-performance sound with a built-in 8-hour battery. Delivering distinctive highs and deep bass, enjoy amazing audio performance wherever you are from the kitchen to the garden or the next outdoor party.

For those looking to experience music like it's live from the very front row, without needing to leave the house, JBL Authentics 500 delivers exceptional sound featuring Dolby Atmos. Three 1" tweeters and three 2.75" midrange woofers provide crystal clear sound, while a 6.5" downfiring subwoofer delivers tight, accurate bass. Enjoy 270 Watts of 3.1 channel sound with virtual Dolby Atmos for immersive high-definition 3D sound.

Fill any space big or small with stereo sound of the JBL Authentics 200. A pair of 1" tweeters bring each song to life, while the full-range 5" woofer and downfiring 6" passive radiator create deep bass to give you the perfect balance, no matter the genre.

Iconic retro design with a modern day twist

Beautiful design inspired by famed JBL heritage. Taking inspiration from the legendary JBL L100 speaker from the 70s, the JBL Authentics range draws on JBL's rich history with a modern twist. With a premium aluminium frame, custom synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure and a reimagined Quadrex grille, the JBL Authentics range is designed to make a statement.

Industry-first integration built with Amazon and Google

Introducing a new integration built in collaboration with Amazon and Google that provides customers simultaneous access to their voice assistants on JBL Authentics speakers, allowing customers that choose to register both assistants to communicate with either Google Assistant or Alexa at the same time on the same device. With Google Assistant and Alexa available simultaneously, customers have the choice and flexibility to communicate seamlessly with both voice assistants and take advantage of their different capabilities, and switch between them for different activities. Once enabled, use either voice assistant to play your favorite music, control your smart home devices, set timers and alarms, and more, hands-free, using just your voice. Once the assistants are set-up on the JBL app, just say "Hey Google," or "Alexa" to get started.

Experience everything from podcasts to Internet radio in stunning high definition. The advantages of a Wi-Fi connection don't stop there. Stream music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Spotify Connect, and Chromecast built-in and leave the room or take a call without the music being interrupted. Can't agree on a song? Place multiple JBL Authentics speakers throughout your home and set a different mood in every room. Or connect two or more to play a single playlist to get everybody enjoying the same beat.

Looking for great sound in every room? Automatic self-tuning calibrates and adapts the audio performance whenever the speaker is switched on, so you can sit back and relax knowing the sound will be optimized, no matter where you place the speaker.

"The heritage of our brand has always been important to us and the JBL Authentics encompasses everything that we thrive to achieve at JBL." said Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. "We're living in an interesting era where 'newstalgia' is on the rise. The JBL Authentics plays on our iconic past with its retro design whilst delivering the superior sound that our customers have come to love and expect. Modern innovations such as Dolby Atmos and simultaneous voice assistants meet the retro and reimagined Quadrex grille design to deliver a speaker range that is ready for the future of audio."

"We're thrilled to collaborate on the first simultaneous Google Assistant and Alexa speaker, so that users have the choice to engage with whichever voice assistant they'd like," said Duke Dukellis, Director of Google Assistant. "Google Assistant exists to save people time to focus on the things that matter most, and we know that many households have mixed voice assistant preferences and several devices. Now, with the new JBL Authentics speakers, users have access to some of the best features that Google Assistant and Alexa have to offer."

"Amazon has long supported giving customers the freedom and convenience to use multiple assistants on a single device with our Voice Interoperability Initiative, and we're delighted to make Alexa simultaneously available with Google Assistant on the new JBL Authentics speakers," said Aaron Rubenson, VP of Alexa, Amazon. "This integration is a great industry-first collaboration to further assistant technology and we're excited that this will enable more choice for JBL's customers."

Easily set up the speakers and browse integrated music services to find new songs and artists through the JBL One app. With the app's fully customisable EQ settings, you can fully personalize your listening experience.

JBL Authentics is made from 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminium and is available in Black beginning September 17th on JBL.com in packaging made from FSC-certified paper and printed with soy ink.

JBL Authentics 500 JBL Authentics 300 JBL Authentics 200 Dolby Atmos Yes No No Simultaneous voice assistants Yes Yes Yes JBL One App Yes Yes Yes Multi-room playback Yes Yes Yes Automatic self-tuning Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Ethernet connection Yes Yes Yes Battery No Yes consumer replaceable No Quadrex grille and retro design Yes Yes Yes Availability September 17th September 17th September 17th Pricing $699.99 $429.99 $329.99

*Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant may not be available in all countries or languages. Availability, features, and functionality may vary.

