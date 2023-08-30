Upcoming Mobile Ecosystem Forum CONNECTS Session Examines How Regulatory Agencies Are Responding to the Changing Landscape and Associated Fraud

What: Years of rapid technology and regulatory innovation have created major revenue streams and market opportunities for communication service providers, vendors and businesses alike. They have also increased the need for new ways to mitigate fraud like illegal robocalls, nuisance calls, messaging spam, etc., which undermine consumer trust and create business challenges in the telecom ecosystem. During a Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) CONNECTS panel discussion, industry experts will respond to the evolving nature of fraud and the unified desire of the telecom ecosystem to work together to fight back. Who: Don Holloway, VP of Information Solutions, iconectiv When: "How Regulatory Agencies Are Responding to the Changing Landscape" Session Tuesday, September 5, 2023 12:05 p.m. BST Where: MEF CONNECTS The Future of Fraud Prevention

London, United Kingdom

