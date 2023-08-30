Loudest ever JBL PartyBox introduces Wi-Fi, Dolby Atmos, and a wrap-around light show

Bigger, better, bolder. JBL's popular PartyBox speakers have a new headline act, introducing the JBL PartyBox Ultimate. Packed with superior JBL Original Pro Sound, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and a breathtaking light show moving in sync with your beat, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate will be available in North America October for $1,699.95. The JBL PartyBox Ultimate is guaranteed to level up any party, anywhere.

Feel the sound, don't just hear it. The JBL PartyBox Ultimate is the best-sounding and loudest JBL PartyBox yet, featuring superior JBL Original Pro Sound with two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers and dual tweeters so you can listen to all the details of your favorite tracks, even at the loudest volumes. No space is too big the JBL PartyBox Ultimate can rock the size of two basketball courts as a pair of 9-inch subwoofers provide thunderous bass you can feel from anywhere in the room. Dolby Atmos* puts you in the center of your favorite songs as the music comes alive around you with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Transform any space into the ultimate party with the biggest multi-dimensional light show of any party speaker. A new starry night effect, cool light trails, and dynamic strobes whatever your style, the light show moves in sync with the music delivering a party to your ears and eyes.

Wi-Fi connectivity has joined the party

Stream high-definition music, and take the music with you, thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Hosting a house party while phone notifications keep popping? The Wi-Fi connection lets the music play without interruptions. Switch easily to Bluetooth for seamless audio whether you're indoors or outside. No matter where you are, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate will automatically tune itself to its surroundings every time you turn it on.

Customize your own party flow with the interactive JBL PartyPad on the PartyBox top panel. Three simple fingertip actions tap, hold and slide unleash DJ-quality sound effects all night long. Enjoy your favorite playlist or take the stage with guitar and dual mic inputs and karaoke EQ tuning. Wherever the party takes you, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate is IPX4 splashproof and has an easy-to-grip handle with sturdy wheels so you can take the party anywhere.

"Every party needs music, but to get people dancing, you need bass. With our latest and largest addition to the PartyBox family, you can hear the music while you feel the bass. We also introduce our most immersive light show along with new technologies that bring real benefits like Wi-Fi connectivity, automatic self-tuning, and Dolby Atmos," said Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN.

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate will be available in North America October 2023 for $1,699.95. Check out JBL.com for updates.

Features of the JBL PartyBox Ultimate:

JBL Original Pro Sound with automatic self-tuning

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio ready) connectivity

Dolby Atmos

Multi-speaker connection stereo pair two JBL PartyBox Ultimate speakers for a wider soundstage or connect multiple speakers wirelessly

Signature JBL PartyBox light show that automatically syncs to music

JBL PartyPad to customize your party flow with three simple fingertip actions tap, hold, and slide

Get the party rolling IPX4 splashproof status, sturdy wheels, an easy-to-grip handle, and a cable compartment to store your power cord when not in use

Control at your fingertips with the JBL One App control the music, adjust EQ settings, and customize the colors and patterns of the light show

*Dolby Atmos only available over Wi-Fi. A streaming service subscription with Dolby Atmos support is also required in order to listen to music in Dolby Atmos.

About JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life's most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

