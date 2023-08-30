CAI Software, LLC Acquires Minotaur Software, the Provider of Specialty ERP for Food and Meat Processors

The Combined Company Supports Food Manufacturing and Distributors Across Their Entire Manufacturing Lifecycle from Raw Materials to Accounting

SMITHFIELD, RI / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or CAI Software"), a leader in integrated software and technology solutions for mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), eCommerce EDI (electronic data interchange) and warehouse management software (WMS), today announced that they have purchased Minotaur Software, Ltd.

The addition of Minotaur to the CAI portfolio adds robust food manufacturing and distribution functionality, enhancing capabilities across the entire manufacturing lifecycle from raw material purchasing, through receiving, warehouse movement, manufacturing, quality assurance (QA) and traceability, inventory control and handheld warehouse management, to order entry/invoicing, EDI, and accounting.

Minotaur connects office, plant, warehouse, and mobile workers so that data is available at the fingertips of food manufacturers. Together, CAI Software and Minotaur will serve the food industry, including food and beverage processing, meat and seafood processing to commercial bakeries, nutraceutical, and chemical manufacturing, and even distributors.

"Combining CAI Software and Minotaur brings key granular information for food manufacturers of all sizes to make more informed and timely business decisions in this ever-changing business environment," said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. "As we bring the companies together, we will continue to collaborate with our customers to develop solutions purpose-built to serve the unique requirements of this industry. I look forward to working with the entire Minotaur team as we enter our next chapter of growth."

Judith Kirkness, Vice President of Minotaur and now the Vice President of CAI Minotaur, said, "We are excited to join forces with CAI to continue building reliable and relevant software and offering intelligent service to help support our customer's growth and success. Our solution combined with CAI's larger solution offering and depth of experience serves as a foundation for growing food manufacturers around the globe."

William Chisholm, Managing Partner of STG, the majority investor in CAI, said, "Combining the strengths of CAI Software with Minotaur software will continue to strengthen our offerings to the food and beverage global industry. We look forward to working with our combined team to drive success for our employees, customers, and partners."

About Minotaur Software

Minotaur Software is a privately owned Canadian company specializing in traceability ERP software to support the unique requirements of food manufacturers and distributors.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit http://www.stg.com/.

