Techwave's CEO, Mr. Raj Gummadapu, Honored at Houston Business Journal's Most Admired CEO Awards 2023

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Techwave, a prominent global IT and engineering service firm, is delighted to announce that the esteemed Houston Business Journal has included Techwave co-founder and CEO Raj Gummadapu as an honoree for its Most Admired CEO Awards.





Mr. Raj Gummadapu, CEO, Techwave

The awards acknowledge and celebrate CEOs for their outstanding contributions to company success, civic involvement, career achievements, and more. Among hundreds of nominated CEOs, a select group of 49 outstanding individuals has been chosen by the Houston Business Journal to receive this prestigious award. These honorees represent a diverse array of Houston's prominent industries, including technology, healthcare systems, law firms, real estate firms, arts organizations, and many other fields.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT & engineering solutions business, Raj's dynamism and people-first approach have propelled Techwave to new heights. From its origins as a provider of SAP solutions, Techwave now offers end-to-end software and digital transformation services on a global scale. Raj's strong client focus and innovative business solutions drive organizations toward a data-driven, digital future. His passion lies in making digitalization accessible to enterprises worldwide, empowering them with powerful, secure, and affordable tech solutions.

Beyond his achievements, Mr. Raj Gummadapu, embodies unwavering integrity and corporate accountability, leaving a substantial impact on the Houston community. Techwave actively engages in various initiatives that promote the welfare and prosperity of the community. An outstanding illustration of our commitment is our partnership with the Houston Food Bank and America's Grow-a-Row for a Seed to Table Program, an end-to-end hunger management relief initiative to serve families in need. The Food for Change program with Houston Food Bank is another example of an initiative to fight hunger. Passionate Techwavians enthusiastically volunteer to provide nutritious food to individuals in need, especially those grappling with chronic health conditions in the Greater Houston area.

"Receiving this award is an immense honor, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Houston Business Journal for bestowing this recognition," said Mr. Raj Gummadapu, Co-Founder & CEO of Techwave. "Being an integral part of Houston's culture of business innovation fills us with pride. This accolade stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Techwave team, whose unwavering commitment to excellence has made this achievement possible."

About Techwave:

Techwave is a leading global Information Technology and Engineering services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations. They believe in enabling clients to maximize their potential and achieve a greater market with a wide array of technology services, including, but not limited to, Enterprise Resource Planning, Application Development, Analytics, Digital, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded in 2004, headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Techwave has a team of experts, leveraging Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application, and Engineering Services expertise, in 11 countries.

Visit us onhttps://techwave.net/

