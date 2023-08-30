SCF Chain: Showcasing the Advantages of Brand Upgrading, the SCF Public Chain Vietnam Roadshow Attracted Attention

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Now is the season of high umbrellas in the northern hemisphere, not only the weather is hot, but also the booming digital financial market in recent years, especially the SCF (Standard Cross Finance) financial public chain that has recently ushered in a brand upgrade is the focus of the market. Taking advantage of the momentum, SCF Public Chain held a roadshow in Hanoi, Vietnam on August 26, not only introducing the benefits brought by this brand upgrade and the future dynamic layout of the brand to the participants, but also demonstrating the determination to lead the digital financial market, looking forward to effectively stimulating the market and bringing more changes and development to the digital financial industry.

At the roadshow in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mr. William Thompson, founder of SCF public chain, delivered a speech to the participants, sharing the innovative application of SCF financial public chain in the financial field and the remarkable achievements made since the public chain was launched. As a leader in digital financial technology, SCF financial public chain has won many affirmations in the market due to its efficient, secure and transparent characteristics.

SCF public chain believes that Jinrong innovation is the ultimate proposition to be faced with social development, and in the future Web 3.0 network world, innovation is the basic principle of successAn all-round public chain with sufficient forward-looking and inclusive can become the infrastructure matrix of decentralization and financial financing. Based on this, SCF Public Chain launched a pioneering dual-chain structure, serving the blockchain industry and traditional financial institutions respectively. Each chain performs its own duties and interacts efficiently, facing the field of financial financing can better solve the performance, security, decentralization, cross-chain transaction, and generation Five difficult problems of state expansion.

In addition, Mr. William Thompson also announced to the participants that his brand has been upgraded, and SCF public chain has reached cooperation with new capital shareholders to obtain more and more sufficient capital investment; The market also has a positive view on this, believing that this move will continue to support the future research and breakthrough of SCF public chain in digital financial technology, which is definitely a big benefit for the industry, and for users, they can also expect the overall industrial environment to have benign intra-industry competition and positive development trend.

In addition to brand upgrades, eight remarkable ecological projects were also unveiled at the event. These projects cover digital asset management, decentralized trading, smart contract development and other fields, aiming to provide users with more diversified and comprehensive digital financial solutions. The launch of these ecological projects will further enrich the application scenarios of SCF financial public chain and meet the growing needs of users.

Looking forward to the future, in the face of the still growing digital financial market, SCF public chain has become a major force in the market with innovative technology and cooperation between industries. In particular, SCF public chain adheres to a novel and innovative attitude, which makes all walks of life look forward to it, hoping to lead the entire industry to the peak under the influence of SCF public chain and give the world a more convenient, safe and stable financial trading environment.

Contact:

Company: SCF Chain

Contact Person: Jo Connie

Email: Info@scfchain.io

Website: www.scfchain.io

Telephone: 1(628)258-1668

City: San Jose

Address:

18 South 2nd Street

San Jose

California

95113

United States of America

