30.08.2023
RidePairing to Combat Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / RidePair is an AI powered app that incentivizes riders and drivers to reduce traffic and clean up our planet one car at a time! It's the evolution of carpooling with the goal of improving the air we all breathe, reducing the strain of transportation, and lessening our carbon footprint.

RidePair, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Press release picture

We are facing an environmental crisis that demands immediate action as air pollution and greenhouse gasses are some of the most pressing issues. A significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions is the transportation sector which RidePair can help mitigate the negative environmental impacts.

The solution to our air pollution problem is conservation. To reduce air pollution, we need to reduce car emissions, and to accomplish this, more cars need to be taken off the road. Covid lockdowns showed that the state of our air is directly related to our actions, and is preventable as shown when the air pollution decreased significantly during this period of time when there was significantly less driving.

RidePair reduces the number of vehicles on the road, ultimately decreasing emissions and contributing to cleaner air. By utilizing shared rides, Ridepair has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of transportation compared to solo drivers, helping reduce the negative impact of transportation on the environment. Ridepairing is the new carpooling operating as a platform that matches drivers with riders traveling in the same direction. The process to drastically reduce air pollution by taking cars to get off the road will take some time. Start now and utilize RidePair to get cars off the road.

CONTACT:
Company name: RidePair
https://getpaidtopair.com/
Company Contact: Deborah Lin (Co-Founder RidePair)
info@ridepair.io

SOURCE: RidePair

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777836/RidePairing-to-Combat-Air-Pollution-and-Greenhouse-Gas-Emissions

