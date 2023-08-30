Anzeige
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
30.08.2023 | 17:48
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director Resignation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

30 August 2023

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Board Changes

As previously disclosed in the Chairman's Statement of the Company's 2023 Annual Report Richard Hughes duly retired from the Company's Board of Directors at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 August 2023.

- END -

Contact information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


