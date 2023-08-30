The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director Resignation
30 August 2023
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Board Changes
As previously disclosed in the Chairman's Statement of the Company's 2023 Annual Report Richard Hughes duly retired from the Company's Board of Directors at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 August 2023.
