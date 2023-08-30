Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3/stable by Moody's and BBB-/stable by Fitch, "Eurofins"), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised €600m in its latest senior unsecured Euro-denominated public bond issuance (the "Bonds"). The Bonds have a 7-year maturity (due on 6 September 2030) and will bear an annual fixed rate coupon of 4.75%. The transaction was well received and was more than 2.7x over-subscribed.

The proceeds of those bonds will be used to fund Eurofins' general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the outstanding €448m Fixed Rate Bonds (ISIN: XS1651444140) due in July 2024.

Comment from the CEO, Dr Gilles Martin: "We are very pleased with the results of our latest public bond issuance, which demonstrates again the confidence of Eurofins' investors in our long-term value creation strategy while maintaining a sound capital structure."

The Bonds will be listed from their issue date (6 September 2023) on the regulated market of the Luxembourg stock exchange (ISIN XS2676883114). The Bonds are not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in (i) the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration nor (ii) in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins network of companies believes that it is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 62,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of ca. 900 laboratories in 61 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

