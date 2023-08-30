FedEx Corporation: Special Shipments: FedEx Lends Planes, Trucks, and People to Nonprofits in Commitment to Social Good

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / FedEx Corporation:

Originally published in the 2022 FedEx Cares Report

Finding a new home for seven chimpanzees

In 2019, the Wildlife Waystation animal refuge closed - leaving a group of seven chimpanzees, coined "the Sunrise Seven," in need of a new home. Finding accredited sanctuaries that could accommodate all seven was a difficult task, but the nonprofit Save the Chimps was up for the challenge. Save the Chimps contacted FedEx to relocate the chimpanzees from California to Florida. Now, The Sunrise Seven will spend the rest of their lives receiving exceptional care in one of the world's largest natural environment sanctuaries. Learn more about the Sunrise Seven from their Save the Chimps biographies savethechimps.org/the-sunrise-seven.

We salute FedEx and Pero Family Farms for their help in this emergency rescue. These magnificent chimpanzees, our closest relatives in the animal world, deserve to live in a safe place where they can thrive.

Ana Paula Tavares

CEO, Save the Chimps

Equipping eye care teams in Vietnam

For more than 40 years, FedEx has supported the global eye care nonprofit Orbis in its mission to end avoidable blindness. In 2022, we assisted in a 10-week virtual Flying Eye Hospital project that taught eye care professionals in Vietnam how to treat glaucoma, the country's leading cause of blindness and vision loss. FedEx donated the MD-10 aircraft that serves as the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, and our pilots volunteered their time to fly the plane to Vietnam.

Bringing the Memphis Botanic Garden's unique outdoor exhibit to life

When the Memphis Botanic Garden needed help transporting 33 tons of fine art sculptures made from live plants for their new Alice's Adventures exhibit, they called FedEx. We donated three temperaturecontrolled Custom Critical trucks and lent the expertise of our team to keep the sculptures healthy and secure on their journey from Atlanta to Memphis. The exhibit was open from May - December 2022 and welcomed over 100,000 visitors.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778557/Special-Shipments-FedEx-Lends-Planes-Trucks-and-People-to-Nonprofits-in-Commitment-to-Social-Good