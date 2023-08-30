Sidoti Events, LLC Opens Registration For Remaining 2023 Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has opened registration for its three remaining 2023 investor conferences:

September Virtual Small-Cap Conference - Wednesday and Thursday, September 20-21

November Virtual Micro-Cap Conference - Wednesday and Thursday, November 15-16 (Changed from October 25-26)

December Virtual Small-Cap Conference - Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7

"Events" hosts eight virtual investor conferences each year. Almost 90 companies have registered for the September 20-21 conference and spots are filling fast (www.sidoti.com/events). About 120 presenters are expected. Presenters will have the opportunity to interact with nearly 1,000 anticipated investor attendees through group presentations and private one-on-one meetings.

Issuer and investor interaction is the hallmark of Sidoti conferences. Sidoti's five previous 2023 conferences alternated focus between small-cap ($994 million average cap) and micro-cap ($250 million average cap) and drew nearly 400 companies and 2,000 investors where Sidoti facilitated more than 3,000 one-on-one meetings.

Events' success in promoting issuer/investor interaction reflects its strong bond with broker-dealer affiliate Sidoti & Company, LLC, whose in-house sales team regularly interfaces with 1,500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to share their stories with Sidoti's sales force via a proprietary "teach-in" before each conference. This unique and popular engagement tool allows Sidoti's salespeople to get up to speed on each presenter's unique story before arranging the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate, though availability is limited.

The company presentation fee is $6,000. Registration is free for all investors and extends beyond Sidoti & Company, LLC's institutional client base. To register for the September, November, or December conferences, please visit www.sidoti.com/events. To inquire about a teach-in, please email conference@sidoti.com or call (212) 453-7031.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on Sidoti's nearly 25 years of experience as a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti covers more than 150 equities, of which about 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small-cap and micro-cap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778536/Sidoti-Events-LLC-Opens-Registration-For-Remaining-2023-Conferences