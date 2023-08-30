MyVitalSkin GmbH & Co. KG: New Active Ingredient Replaces Botox: Breakthrough in Cosmetics - Organic Botox

Favorite product of the Royals and Hollywood stars - Mega Hype on Amazon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / The cosmetics industry is undergoing a groundbreaking change that has the potential to forever revolutionize the way we fight wrinkles. The new plant-based Biotulin promises to replace Botox. Wrinkles are visibly reduced within just 1 hour. Independent efficacy studies have demonstrated the effect (source).





Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel





International media report that numerous celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian and many others already rely on this natural organic botox (source, source, source). It is now even called "Botox in the bottle."

The long-awaited innovation was developed by leading experts in the field of cosmetics and has already generated mega-hype on platforms such as Amazon. Biotulin promises not only fast results but also a gentle alternative to invasive procedures such as Botox injections.

The active ingredient combination in Biotulin is based on herbal ingredients and aims to reduce muscle contractions responsible for the appearance of wrinkles. This makes it possible to minimize wrinkles in the shortest possible time without having to rely on painful procedures. Within an hour of application, the first visible results are achieved, making Biotulin an attractive option for those looking for fast and effective beauty solutions.

The online marketplace Amazon is already seeing a veritable rush for Biotulin. At times, the product has been sold out. Customer reviews and testimonials attest to the effectiveness of the product and its ability to produce visible changes in a short period of time. The beauty industry is at a turning point as Biotulin shakes up the market with its natural, effective and non-invasive solution for wrinkle treatments.

The development of Biotulin undoubtedly marks a significant milestone in the world of cosmetics. This innovation shows that nature offers powerful beauty solutions. In addition, Biotulin is a vegan cosmetic and is completely free of animal testing.

More Information: www.biotulin.com

List Media, D-52076 Aachen, Monschauer Straße 12, info@listmedien.de, Fax: +49-241-53106369

Contact Information

Eloy Caudet

Marketing Manager

info@listmedien.de

+49-241-53106369

SOURCE: Biotulin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778532/New-Active-Ingredient-Replaces-Botox-Breakthrough-in-Cosmetics--Organic-Botox