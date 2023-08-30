Soul Tribes One of Pioneers in Use of Psychedelics for Mental Health Therapy

Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Soul Tribes International ("Soul Tribes" or "Organization") a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit pioneer in the use of psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing to address the nation's mental health crisis, today announced that the grand opening of its first psychedelic church and sacrament dispensary in Michigan will take place this Labor Day weekend, September 2-4. The dispensary will one of the many features of the soon-to-be renovated 60,000 square foot Bushnell Congregational Church located at 15000 Southfield Road Detroit, MI 48223.





Bushnell Congregational Church in Detroit, Michigan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9676/178999_08b667d124957bfb_001full.jpg

As the first of its kind in the Midwest, the new dispensary will provide individuals with access to safe and carefully curated psychedelic sacraments aimed at offering profound healing experiences. Soul Tribes firmly believes in the potential of these natural substances to address mental health challenges and promote personal growth. In fact, Soul Tribes' visionary founders played an integral role in the passing of Detroit's Proposition E (2021), which decriminalized plant-based medicines for therapeutic purposes and authorized the commercialization of related therapy services in Detroit.

"We are thrilled to unveil our first psychedelic church and sacrament dispensary in Detroit, representing a significant step forward in our mission to provide healing and transformative experiences to those in need," said Shaman Shu, Founder and CEO of Soul Tribes International Ministries. "There is significant research showing psychedelics can be highly effective in treating depression, addiction, trauma and anxiety, and we believe that by offering safe access to these sacred medicines, we can make a meaningful impact on mental health within our community."

The grand opening of the psychedelic church and sacrament dispensary in Detroit, MI, will bring together members of the Soul Tribes community, local leaders, and likeminded individuals dedicated to mental health and holistic wellbeing. Visitors can expect a welcoming environment staffed by knowledgeable experts committed to providing guidance and support throughout their healing journey.

Soul Tribes International Ministries invites all individuals interested in the therapeutic potential of psychedelic sacraments to join the grand opening celebration. The event promises to be a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the groundbreaking work being done by the institution.

About Soul Tribes International Ministries

Soul Tribes International Ministries (www.soultribes.org) is a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit tax-exempt organization at the forefront of psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing for mental illness. We are dedicated to facilitating healing and growth within individuals and communities through traditional indigenous practices, including plant medicine, sound therapy, breathwork, and ceremonial work. We acknowledge the profound impact of trauma on the lives of millions of Americans and are committed to expanding access to scientifically and spiritually validated healing practices that empower individuals to overcome the debilitating effects of trauma through transformative, holistic experiences. For additional information please visit www.soultribes.org and join the tribe.

For investor or media inquiries, please contact:

Soul Tribes Investor Relations

Phone: 313-777-SOUL

Email: legal@soultribes.org

