Spark Collaborative Conversation at Network Effect: Cincinnati - Join Us on Sept. 28

3BL's Network Effect series has made its way across the country, sparking impactful conversations centered on transforming pressing sustainability and social impact issues into meaningful outcomes, and now we are bringing the conversation to Cincinnati, OH.
Network Effect: Cincinnati promises a dynamic space for collaboration, bringing a diverse range of corporate leaders from Ohio-based brands such as Fifth Third, Kohler, Cintas, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, and BCW to delve into how they are joining the collective action to drive solutions for today's most pressing issues.
We will be joined by a panel of industry experts including:
- Stephanie Smith, Chief of Inclusion and Diversity, Fifth Third
- Delisha Murray, Head of Corporate Responsibility Strategies, Fifth Third
- Jeremy Faust, VP, Director of Operational Sustainability, Fifth Third
- Ashley Fahey, Senior Manager, Global Product Sustainability, Kohler
- David Coe, VP Talent Acquisition, Cintas
- Andy Brownell, Director of Creative and Communications, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation
- Madeline Patterson, ESG Strategy Lead, BCW
- Dave Armon, CEO, 3BL
Gain insights from industry voices, connect with fellow professionals, and drive global change.
