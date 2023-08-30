Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2023 | 19:38
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spark Collaborative Conversation at Network Effect: Cincinnati - Join Us on Sept. 28

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / 3BL

3BL's Network Effect series has made its way across the country, sparking impactful conversations centered on transforming pressing sustainability and social impact issues into meaningful outcomes, and now we are bringing the conversation to Cincinnati, OH.

Network Effect: Cincinnati promises a dynamic space for collaboration, bringing a diverse range of corporate leaders from Ohio-based brands such as Fifth Third, Kohler, Cintas, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, and BCW to delve into how they are joining the collective action to drive solutions for today's most pressing issues.

We will be joined by a panel of industry experts including:

  • Stephanie Smith, Chief of Inclusion and Diversity, Fifth Third
  • Delisha Murray, Head of Corporate Responsibility Strategies, Fifth Third
  • Jeremy Faust, VP, Director of Operational Sustainability, Fifth Third
  • Ashley Fahey, Senior Manager, Global Product Sustainability, Kohler
  • David Coe, VP Talent Acquisition, Cintas
  • Andy Brownell, Director of Creative and Communications, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation
  • Madeline Patterson, ESG Strategy Lead, BCW
  • Dave Armon, CEO, 3BL

Gain insights from industry voices, connect with fellow professionals, and drive global change.

Click here to register for free.

3BL, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778698/Spark-Collaborative-Conversation-at-Network-Effect-Cincinnati-Join-Us-on-Sept-28

