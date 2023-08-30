Realized Worth: 2023 Social Impact and CSR Recognition Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Realized Worth



Everyone loves a little recognition for a job well done, right? With the intention, time and care you put into your company's social impact and CSR programs, you deserve to be recognized. Not only do awards feel good, they help attract and retain top talent, boost your employee volunteer program, showcase your organization's work, get stakeholder buy in, and stay on track with company goals (Points of Light, 2023). That's why we compiled this list of ?CSR,?Corporate Citizenship, and Social Impact program?awards?for you to apply for!

Most of the awards below are closed for 2023, but it's never too early to start planning for 2024. Take a look below and mark your calendars for 2024 deadlines!

If you feel like your Corporate Citizenship program isn't quite ready for an award, reach out to us to find out how we can help.

Read the full blog here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Realized Worth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Realized Worth

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/realized-worth

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Realized Worth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778719/2023-Social-Impact-and-CSR-Recognition-Awards