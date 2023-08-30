Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2023 | 19:38
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Realized Worth: 2023 Social Impact and CSR Recognition Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Realized Worth
Realized Worth, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Press release picture

Everyone loves a little recognition for a job well done, right? With the intention, time and care you put into your company's social impact and CSR programs, you deserve to be recognized. Not only do awards feel good, they help attract and retain top talent, boost your employee volunteer program, showcase your organization's work, get stakeholder buy in, and stay on track with company goals (Points of Light, 2023). That's why we compiled this list of ?CSR,?Corporate Citizenship, and Social Impact program?awards?for you to apply for!

Most of the awards below are closed for 2023, but it's never too early to start planning for 2024. Take a look below and mark your calendars for 2024 deadlines!

If you feel like your Corporate Citizenship program isn't quite ready for an award, reach out to us to find out how we can help.

Read the full blog here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Realized Worth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Realized Worth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/realized-worth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Realized Worth

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778719/2023-Social-Impact-and-CSR-Recognition-Awards

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.