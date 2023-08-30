Instawork Arrives in Savannah as Festivals Continue Into the Fall

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 11,000 local skilled hourly workers with Savannah businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of more than 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in Savannah, Georgia. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

Instawork available in Savannah, Georgia

Picture of the Savannah skyline





With Savannah being one of the most visited cultural hubs in the South, local businesses will need all the staffing support necessary to accommodate the influx of visitors to the city as local festivals and citywide events continue into the fall season.

"Savannah has long been home to some of the Peach State's most culturally enriching events," said Kira Caban Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "This fall, local businesses will have the support of Instawork to help efficiently handle the influx of foot traffic in the city."

More than 11,000 people in Savannah have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff hundreds of business locations across the area. Popular roles on the Instawork app include bartenders, general labor in warehouse environments, food servers, and more. Other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered on the app. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Businesses across Savannah that rely on Instawork range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the area's favorite local hot spots and event venues.

The announcement also follows Instawork's recent $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. In 2022, Instawork was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list, received the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," and was named one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for hourly workers. Its platform connects thousands of businesses with over four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact Information

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

press@instawork.com

SOURCE: Instawork

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778629/Instawork-Arrives-in-Savannah-as-Festivals-Continue-Into-the-Fall