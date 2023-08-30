Glam Body, LLC: Danika Berry and Glam Body Launch National Black Beauty Founders Day to Address Industry Imbalances

Initiative Coordinated by Glam Body and Its Founder Targets Revenue and Opportunities for Black Entrepreneurs in the Beauty Sector

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Danika Berry, the prominent publicist and beauty advocate, in collaboration with Glam Body, her upcycled body care and wellness line, today introduces National Black Beauty Founders Day. Scheduled for annual observance on August 30, the initiative aims to balance the scales in terms of revenue and opportunities for black entrepreneurs in the beauty industry, with a focus on greater diversity, inclusion, and equitable funding.

Danika Berry, with over two decades of representing black beauty entrepreneurs and brands, and the founder of the upcycled body care and wellness line Glam Body, leads the initiative. "The debut of this new annual observance signifies a watershed moment for the beauty industry," states Berry. "It acts as a catalyst for productive discussions and concrete steps toward crafting a fair and equitable entrepreneurial landscape in beauty."

A recent McKinsey & Company study underscores a troubling gap: Despite black consumers representing 11.1% of total spending in the beauty sector, black-owned brands generate only 2.5% of the industry's overall revenue. National Black Beauty Founders Day, initiated by both Glam Body and Danika Berry, aims to confront and rectify this inequality by championing fair representation and opportunities.

Ongoing Initiatives for Sustained Impact:

Support for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses: Led by Glam Body and Danika Berry, the initiative invites the public to discover and financially back black-owned beauty enterprises, contributing to their long-term viability.

Social Media Advocacy: A synchronized social media campaign will spotlight the unique narratives and successes of black beauty entrepreneurs, thereby broadening awareness and acknowledgment.

Promoting Industry-Wide Diversity and Inclusion: Through targeted advocacy and open discussions, the campaign-spearheaded by Danika Berry and Glam Body-aims to challenge existing stereotypes and foster positive change within the beauty arena.

With the formal establishment of National Black Beauty Founders Day, Danika Berry and Glam Body take a monumental step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable beauty industry.

About Danika Berry

Danika Berry is an accomplished beauty publicist, TV producer, and beauty founder who has made a significant impact in the beauty industry. She represents top female-founded, black-owned beauty brands, elevating their global presence. Her career is a testament to resilience, innovation, and compassion. With over two decades in the industry, Danika has gained recognition through her work with major television networks and high-profile collaborations, appearing in prestigious publications like Forbes, Black Enterprise, Essence, Elle, Cosmo, and The Today Show. In 2017, she founded Glam Body, an upcycled body care and wellness brand that quickly became a symbol of empowerment and well-being. Inspired by her personal struggles with eczema, fibroids and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), Danika developed a range of upcycled coffee scrubs and body care products that have won a loyal global following. Beyond business, her dedication to uplifting others is evident in her establishment of National Black Beauty Founders Day in 2023. A single mother of three, Danika is deeply committed to helping others navigate life's challenges with grace and determination.

