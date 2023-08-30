Company signs athlete ambassador ahead of upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Allianz Trade in North America today announced that it has signed on to sponsor U.S. Paralympian Daniel Romanchuk. Daniel is a Two-time Paralympian and World Champion in Para Track and Field. Romanchuk hopes to represent Team USA at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"We're proud to have Daniel as part of our Allianz Trade family; the perseverence he exhibits through his rigorous training and race schedule is something to be admired," said James Daly, President and CEO, Allianz Trade Americas. "Our team looks forward to supporting him throughout his journey to Paris 2024."

Romanchuk is a Baltimore native, where the Allianz Trade Americas Region headquarters is located. He is a U.S. two-time Paralympic medalist, having competed in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Romanchuk also won the World Para Athletics Marathon Championships title in 2019.

This sponsorship complements Allianz being the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements from 2021 through 2028.

"Our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements is a perfect match; we share the same core values centered around excellence, inclusion and respect," Daly added.

For more information about Allianz Trade's support for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, visit https://www.allianz-trade.com/en_US/about-usa/allianz-trade-sponsor-of-the-olympic-and-paralympic-movements.html.

