Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2023 | 22:02
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vytal Filtration Technologies Welcomes Bill Chu as New VP of Product Application

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation and leadership in the filtration industry, Vytal Filtration Technologies is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bill Chu as the new Vice President (VP) of Product Application.

Bill Chu

Bill Chu

With an impressive professional journey that began as a Technical Support Engineering Technologist for Quadra Chemicals, Bill Chu brings over a decade of technical engineering experience to the team. Bill's technical brilliance is reflected in the 300+ natural gas processing facilities he has serviced worldwide, and his innovative mind led to a US Patent for a filtration process granted in 2022.

When asked about this new role, Bill stated, "I am excited to bring my expertise to Vytal, a company known for its versatility and extraordinary leadership. My role as VP of Product Application will involve establishing a new technical support group, a critical step towards fully bolstering our sales team's expertise. I look forward to the steep learning curve and the opportunity to create a technical team to support our business."

This appointment is significant for Vytal as it continues to expand and lead the filtration industry. Bill's key responsibilities will be a blend of business conduct and strategies, technical implementation, and leadership and guidance throughout the organization. His ability to think critically and lead dependable teams will be invaluable as he helps Vytal navigate new challenges and circumstances in the coming years.

Bill's long-term goals with Vytal are rooted in providing a synergistic environment that propels the company to new heights, whether in technical, leadership, or commercial aspects. CEO Brian Jones added, "We are pleased to welcome Bill Chu to our team. Bill is a globally renowned expert in solving process and filtration challenges. Combined with the technical expertise of our locally-based sales teams and our industry-leading portfolio of products, the addition of Bill will elevate the range of solutions Vytal will provide to the filtration market."

Contact Information:

Mark Patrician
VP Markets and Products
mark.patrician@vytal.ca
403-816-2665

SOURCE: Vytal Filtration Technologies

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778732/Vytal-Filtration-Technologies-Welcomes-Bill-Chu-as-New-VP-of-Product-Application

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.