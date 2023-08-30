Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (TSXV: BUZH.P) ("Buzz2" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that effective August 24, 2023, Mr. W. Brett Wilson has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons. The Company thanks Mr. Wilson for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Buzz Capital 2 Inc.

Buzz2 is a capital pool company governed by the policies of the Exchange. The principal business of Buzz2 is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

