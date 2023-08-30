Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2023) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing consulting agreement as of August 28, 2023 (the "Agreement") with Jemini Capital ("Jemini"), a Canadian-based consulting firm, for corporate development, marketing and financing services. Pursuant to the Agreement, Jemini will provide investor relations, corporate communications and consulting services to the Corporation.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Jemini will receive a monthly retainer fee of CAD$4,000 and stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.07 per share for a period of 24 months. The Agreement term commences immediately and continues for a period of three months. The Agreement also remains subject to the final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Jemini is at arm's length to the Corporation, and neither Jemini nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Meryllion or its securities.

Jemini is a full-service merchant bank advisory firm with extensive experience in assisting natural resources and tech companies in marketing and financing. Since its inception in 2014, Jemini and its client issuers have been a part of CAD$400 million plus in debt and equity financings, acquisitions, and divestitures. The team consists of experienced former bankers, marketing specialists and professional investors with a broad range of skill sets that cater to the Company's advisory requirements. The group has a strong network of following of over 30,000 across North America, Asia, and Europe.

The Corporation also wishes to announce that it has borrowed the sum of AUD$50,000 (CAD$43,665) (the "Loan") from Croesus Mining Pty Ltd., a company controlled by Mr. David Steinepreis, a director of the Company. The Loan is unsecured, bears no interest and is repayable in full on or before August 28, 2024.

The Loan is a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). With respect to the Loan, the Company has relied on the exemption from the valuation requirement pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (issuer not listed on specified markets) of MI 61-101 and from the minority shareholder approval requirement prescribed by Section 5.7(1)(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of market capitalization) of MI 61-101.

There is no undisclosed material information by the Company. The Company has at least one independent director, and all independent directors have approved the Loan.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Richard Revelins

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Meryllion Resources Corporation

+1-310-405-4475

rrevelins@peregrinecorporate.com

