

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 6.8 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 13.924 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 5.4 percent following the downwardly revised 5.6 percent gain in June (originally 5.9 percent).



On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 2.1 percent after slipping 0.6 percent in June.



Sales from large retailers improved an annual 6.0 percent, up from 4.0 percent a month earlier.



Wholesale sales were down 0.7 percent on year and up 1.3 percent on month at 35.638 trillion yen, while commercial sales rose 1.3 percent on year and 1.5 percent on month to 49.562 trillion yen.



