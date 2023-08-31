The Jiaravanon Family, one of Asia's wealthiest families who controls Charoen Pokphand Group ("CP Group"), Asia's largest diversified holding company with over $82 billion in revenue and LDA Capital ("LDA"), a global alternative investment group with expertise in structured equity, debt and digital asset investing with 50+ current portfolio companies, announced a joint venture through the creation of CPFam-LDA Asia Growth Fund ("Fund"). The Fund will invest in globally listed and Pre-IPO high growth companies across the Southeast Asian middle market and is targeting USD 2 billion of capital commitments over the next 12- 18 months.

The Fund, a partnership between LDA and Charoen Energy and Water Asia Co., Ltd ("CEWA") a CP Group Family affiliate, will combine LDA's extensive track record of successful partnerships, business building, theme development, sourcing, investment and risk management with CP Group Family's long standing regional relationships with successful business leaders and deep industry expertise.

CEWA and LDA will be leveraging their US, Europe and Southeast Asia experience and infrastructure to provide growth businesses with a truly global local value-add suite of resources, including exposure to new pools of international investors, access to licensing and offtake agreements, and commercial distribution partnerships; The Fund aims to level the playing field for middle market businesses looking to grow and compete on a global level.

Anthony Romano, LDA Co-Founder, said, "Our team has a 20-year track record providing flexible funding to global growth companies who traditionally have been under capitalized by regional banks and local investors. Partnering with CEWA and CP Group Family enhances LDAs ability to access business leaders across Southeast Asia and provide necessary innovative and flexible funding solutions to support growth. I am excited for the impact the Fund will have on the entrepreneurship community across the region as we aim to fill this funding gap across the middle market."

"Our family has built companies on the principle of success being achieved through investing in your community and providing them with access to quality goods and services which continually improve their way of life. I believe the Fund is another excellent financing resource to support growth businesses and entrepreneurs across Thailand and Southeast Asia," said Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Fund Director.

About CP Group Family

The Jiaravanon Family manages a leading global industrial conglomerate and family office with a proven track record of managing more than $25 billion in assets, with over $82 billion in revenues and 450,000 employees. The Family's holdings operate across 8 business lines, 14 business groups and 21 countries and economies.

Chatchaval Jiaravanon is the son of Sumet Jiaravanon, executive chairman of CP Group. Chatchaval, Sumet with their family, which includes Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of CP Group, share ownership in CP Group as well as investments in retailing and telecom; the family collective net worth is over $36 billion. Chatchaval is an executive director of C.P. Pokphand Group and a board member of Asian communications conglomerate True Corporation. In addition, he is chairman and founder of Charoen Energy and Water Asia, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, and independently owns Fortune magazine..

About LDA

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross-border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international cross-border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion.

